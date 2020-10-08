Twitter Comes Out In Support of Struggling ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Couple

A heartfelt video of an elderly owner of a small eatery in Delhi has gone viral on Twitter. The video, that has been shared by the likes of Suniel Shetty, shows an old couple that runs a roadside stall called 'Baba ka Dhaba.'

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard and it has left the couple struggling in the face of the crisis. In the video, the owner of the stall, Kanta Prasad, breaks down over the lack of business and sales due to the pandemic.

This story had such a strong emotional appeal that it caught a lot of viewers' attention.

Take a look:

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

The Twitter user also urged people to think of other vendors who might be struggling as well.

She tweeted, "A million views in 10 hrs! India you have the biggest heart. This makes me so proud. Pls remember this is the story of millions of other vendors. No matter which city, support your local dhabas, florists, fruit sellers etc. If you’re privileged, do your bit"

This video was shared by a Twitter user @VasundharaTankh and has garnered support from social media users across the country, including celebrities.

