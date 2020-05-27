Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Explains Why They Haven’t Deleted Donald Trump’s Tweets About Joe Scarborough, Says They Are Part of “Conversations Around What’s Happening”

Click here to read the full article.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggested that Donald Trump’s conspiracy tweets about Joe Scarborough are better left to the public conversation, “especially with our global leaders,” apparently rejecting calls that the platform remove the president’s posts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At Twitter’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Dorsey was asked whether the platform would remove the tweets. After Trump had claimed that the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, an ex-aide to Scarborough, was a cold case and that the Morning Joe co-host was implicated, Klausutis’ widower, Timothy Klausutis, sent a letter to Dorsey asking him to remove the president’s posts because of the pain it has cause the family.

More from Deadline

“We feel terrible for what the family is going through as a result of these actions and these behaviors, and we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that we continue to incentivize healthy debate, healthy conversation on Twitter,” Dorsey said. “We also believe that it’s important that people have conversations around what’s happening, especially with our global leaders, that they can push back, that they can speak truth to power, that they can share and show why this particular behavior is not right, and not just.”

He also suggested that another route would be through the courts.

“We also believe it’s critical that people take to the legal system as well and the courts,” Dorsey said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing our part to maintain the integrity of the conversation, and the biggest risk here … is misleading information, intentionally misleading people in order to take action or not take action. We believe that is absolutely dangerous. And something that we can we can really push on. But there’s a there’s a number of things where the better venue to take this action is within the legal system, and and within that process.”

Story continues

More to come.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.