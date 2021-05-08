Twitter Can't Get Enough of Harry Styles in Short Shorts on the Beach

Summer is almost upon us — just ask Harry Styles who is ushering in the start of the season in a pair of short shorts. On Friday, Styles was spotted showing off his thighs on the set of his new movie My Policeman at the beach alongside his co-star Emma Corrin, and the internet is fully losing it over the behind-the-scenes shots.

In paparazzi photos, Harry, who plays Tom, a policeman in the 1950s, is in full character, pairing his period-appropriate hot pants with a polo shirt, a gray vest, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Corrin wore a striped shirt tucked into a full mustard-colored skirt, as well as a pair of blue sandals. Soon, the snapshots began to make the rounds on Twitter, and Harry's shorts were all people could talk about.

"I really love everything about Harry Styles, but his legs and his quality of looking so good in shorts are too much for me," wrote a fan, while another quipped: "Harry Styles in short shorts could save a life." One user added, "Harry Styles is the only man that can wear short-shorts and a vest at the beach."

My Policeman is a romantic drama based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, and follows the love triangle between a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), a gay policeman Tom (Styles), and a man named Patrick (David Dawes).

Earlier this week, we got a first look at Styles and Corrin's chemistry on set, with the pair sharing an on-screen kiss while filming a scene from the upcoming film. There were also images of Harry dressed in uniform shaking hands with Dawes.