Twitter Calls for Arrest of Yuvraj Singh's Father For Provocative Speech During Farmer's Protest

Father of former India international Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh, recently courted controversy during the Farmer's protest with a provocative speech that is now being dubbed as Anti-Hindu and as an insult to Hindu women after the video of the speech went viral on social media. Twitter users called for the arrest of the former Indian cricketer, making #ArrestYograjSingh one of the top trends of the morning.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about Yograj Singh's participation in the protests:

Is this the same Yograj Singh who happens to be an acquitted prime accused in every other case - Jessica Lal murder, adulterated petrol, brawl, property fraud, intimidation etc etc?#ArrestYograjSinghpic.twitter.com/7ozNDuXQ6p — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) December 5, 2020

Yograj singh's comment are blasphemous and very hateful for me as a Hindu, I demand his arrest. @AmitShah ji. #ArrestYograjSingh — कुख्यात ठेकेदार (@AndColorPockeT) December 4, 2020

We are demand immediately Arrest. Demand you? RT if you demand #ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/6SsiEoGST1 — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) December 4, 2020

• Rajputs are ones who taught majority of Sikh Soldiers to Fight. • Majority of Sikh warriors came from Rajput Community of Punjab. • Rawal & Sial Rajputs were founders of Rawalpindi & Sialkot. • Eldest sons in Rajput families of Punjab were made Sikh.#ArrestYograjSingh https://t.co/ptypEOrsrm — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) December 4, 2020

#ArrestYograjSingh . This is limit of it . Using farmers to spread their propoganda . Vile creatures . Instead legit farmers should hand him over to police if they want their protest to fade away . https://t.co/ZgiS9JRnOQ — Nandan Maheshwari (@Bhagwafication) December 4, 2020

Yograj singh abusing Hindus and calling all Hindu women prostitute is not at all acceptable. He deserves to be in jail. Now you know this isn’t any farmers, these are Pakistani Backed Khalistanis dividing Hindus & Sikhs#ArrestYograjSingh @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/KKnuCQTmGe — Arun Pudur ( अरूण् पुदुर् ) (@arunpudur) December 4, 2020

I support #ArrestYograjSingh demand since he is serving some other agenda by abusing Hindus. He is not having any concerns with farmers. — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) December 5, 2020

Yograj singh abusing Hindus and calling all Hindu women prostitute is not at all acceptable. He deserves to be in jail. I request HM Sri @AmitShah garu to take strict action against him.#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/8A0sBHGs3c — Rameshnaidu Nagothu (@RNagothu) December 4, 2020

