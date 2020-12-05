Twitter Calls for Arrest of Yuvraj Singh's Father For Provocative Speech During Farmer's Protest

Father of former India international Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh, recently courted controversy during the Farmer's protest with a provocative speech that is now being dubbed as Anti-Hindu and as an insult to Hindu women after the video of the speech went viral on social media. Twitter users called for the arrest of the former Indian cricketer, making #ArrestYograjSingh one of the top trends of the morning.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about Yograj Singh's participation in the protests:

#ArrestYograjSingh Trends on Twitter as The Former Indian Cricketer's Provocative Speech During Farmer's Protest Goes Viral

