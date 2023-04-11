Twitter boss fired by Elon Musk sues over unpaid legal bills - latest updates

Parag Agrawal - REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The former boss of Twitter who was fired by Elon Musk is suing the social media company for failing to pay his legal bills.

Parag Agrawal, who ran Twitter from November 2021 to October 2022, was sacked and escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters the day Mr Musk completed his $44bn takeover.

Along with other executives, his employment was ended “with cause” after Mr Musk accused them of misleading him and investors about the number of fake user accounts on the social media platform.

But along with former general counsel Vijaya Gadde and former finance chief Ned Segal, Mr Agrawal is now suing the company for failing to cover about $1m in personal legal expenses as it battles investigations by American authorities.

It is common for companies to pay the legal expenses of current and former executives during investigations into the company’s conduct.

However, Mr Agrawal’s lawsuit claims Twitter refused to honour its “obligations” despite the executives incurring “significant” legal costs related to investigations by the US Department for Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to filings with a Delaware court first reported by the Financial Times.

Twitter has become embroiled in various disputes since Mr Musk’s takeover, including with the Federal Trade Commission and the company’s San Francisco landlord.

IMF to publish global stability report, predicts return of ultra-low rates

The International Monetary Fund will today publish its global stability report, which looks how the financial system has coped with soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

It predicts that an era of ultra-low rates will return as soaring inflation becomes a historical blip, according to my colleague Oliver Gill:

In a boon to homeowners, the Washington-based organisation, said that an ageing population coupled with low productivity will tame inflation and lead to interest rates returning to pre-pandemic levels. Soaring inflation, which hit 41-year highs in Britain, has only interrupted a trend for low interest rates, rather than changing the global economic paradigm, the IMF said. An analysis of what perpetuated years of low interest rates following the global financial crisis found that “demographic forces, such as changes in fertility and mortality rates or time spent in retirement, are major drivers of the decline in natural rates”. Falling productivity growth was also an “important force”, meaning emerging economies converge towards more advanced ones, the IMF said.

Read Oliver's full report here.

5 things to start your day

1) Ultra-low interest rates will return in Britain, IMF says - Ageing population coupled with low productivity will tame inflation

2) Revealed: teachers unions make £120m bet on hedge funds – Criticism comes as the National Education Union threatens prolonged strike action

3) ‘Government-funded’ BBC is biased, claims Elon Musk – Row with national broadcaster over Twitter label escalates

4) FTX bosses joked about losing millions of dollars, damning report claims – Disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused of ‘hubris, incompetence, and greed’

5) Why a fake Pope picture could herald the end of humanity – Silicon Valley heavyweights clash over the risks of super-powerful AI

What happened overnight

Stocks mostly grew in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed session on Wall Street, dominated by speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes again on financial markets and the economy by raising interest rates.

Shares climbed in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. Meanwhile, US futures inched up higher and oil prices also gained.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index shot up 1.4pc to 28,013.86 and South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.4pc to 2,546.07.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7pc to 20,481.02, while the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.3pc to 7,314.00. The Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.2pc to 3,310.00.

In Japan, the new central bank governor indicated late on Monday that he expects to keep its ultra-low interest rate policy in place without drastic changes.