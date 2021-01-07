As Twitter Blocks Trump After Capitol Violence, a Look at Earlier Instances When Public Figures Faced Gags

The United State of America and the world saw something unprecedented last night. The supporters of President Donald Trump pushed past the US Capitol Building where the members of the US Congress were meeting in order to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

This is said to have happened after Trump addressed a crowd of supporters at a rally near White House, falsely claiming that he had won that election.

Post the incident of violence at the Capitol, where one woman was also shot and reportedly died later, Twitter has locked the account of Trump for the next 12 hours and has threatened to ban him if there are any violations in future. It has also asked Trump to remove some of his controversial tweets and if he fails to do that, then the account will remain locked for good.

Let us take a look at some of the previous incidents where the accounts of public figures were suspended by the micro-blogging website.

1. Jack Dorsey: Believe it or not, but the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was also suspended by the platform on one evening in the year 2016. However, minutes later it was restored and Jack tweeted that the suspension was an internal mistake.

2. Abhijeet Bhattacharya: The Indian singer was banned from Twitter after he posted offensive remarks against women on the platform. However, the singer is said to have made another account on the platform after the ban but currently, there is no verified account of Abhijeet on the platform.

3. PewDiePie: The account of the famous YouTuber was suspended in 2016 for jokingly saying that he and another user have joined the terror group ISIS. However, the suspension was not permanent and his account was restored. Currently, his Twitter timeline has no tweets but he has left his account open to ‘prevent fake accounts.’

4. Azealia Banks: The American rapper was banned from the platform because of her homophobic and racist rant against British singer Zayn Malik. Reportedly, she tried to join the platform again by creating a new account but it was also suspended by Twitter.

5. Martin Shkreli: In 2017, this former American hedge fund manager was suspended from Twitter for targeted harassment of Lauren Duca, a journalist. He had posted a photo collage of Lauren, who is the editor of the Teen Vogue. Like Azealia Banks, he also discovered that his account was permanently suspended and he cannot create a new Twitter account.