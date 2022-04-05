Twitter says it's testing an 'edit' button

·4 min read

Twitter tweeted Tuesday that it is indeed working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, although it says the project has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function fan Elon Musk was just revealed as the company's largest shareholder and now sits on its board.

Twitter said it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.” So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do. Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users.

Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account — have long begged for an edit button. The company itself recently teased users with an April Fool’s Day tweet saying “we are working on an edit button.” The official Twitter account said Tuesday that the April 1 tweet wasn’t a joke and that it has been working on it since last year.

Twitter also said it didn’t get the idea from a Twitter poll launched by Tesla CEO Musk Monday evening. Musk, himself a Twitter power user, asked followers if they wanted an edit button, cheekily misspelling “yes” as “yse” and “no” as “on.” More than 4 million people had voted as of Tuesday evening.

Musk also tweeted that he is looking forward to making “significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

Twitter’s vice president of consumer product, Jay Sullivan, tweeted Tuesday that an edit function has for years been Twitter's most requested new feature, noting that people want to fix mistakes, typos, and “hot takes.”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that Twitter had considered an edit button, but in a January 2020 Q&A maintained that “we’ll probably never do it.” He noted that Twitter's current setup keeps the spirit of its text-message origins — texts can't be edited — and the confusion that could result from users making changes to a tweet that has already been heavily circulated by others. Dorsey stepped down as CEO in November 2021.

People who study Twitter also say adding an edit button would likely change the nature of Twitter, making it less valuable as a historical warehouse that stores official statements by politicians and other high-profile people. Twitter, for better or worse, “has become the de facto news wire,” said Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University communications professor and an expert on social media who researches propaganda.

Tweets are often embedded in news stories, which could cause problems if the users edit important or controversial tweets without leaving evidence of the original statement. Grygiel suggested instead giving Twitter users a window of time to edit their tweets before they publish them.

Letting powerful Twitter users edit their tweets means they would not be historical statements anymore, Grygiel said. “We need to think about what the implications are, what these tweets are, who has power.”

The company acknowledged those concerns Tuesday evening when Sullivan tweeted: “Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work.”

Musk, too, had said that a proposal for a post-publication edit window of a few minutes “ sounds reasonable.”

Musk is someone who could seemingly use an edit button. His tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 per share, when funding was not secured, led to a $40 million SEC settlement and a requirement that Musk's tweets be approved by a corporate lawyer. Musk is still embroiled in a fight over that settlement.

Twitter had earlier seemed to be taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to Musk’s poll. Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, retweeted the poll with a seeming reference to an earlier tweet by Musk, saying “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.” Musk had used the same language in a March tweet describing another of his polls that asked whether Twitter adheres to free speech principles.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • By taking on Twitter censors, Elon Musk proves again why he is a national treasure

    It’s hard not to get behind a self-made man who built self-driving cars and wants one of the world’s largest online platforms to be a champion of free speech. [Opinion]

  • Midday Stock Movers: Twitter, Tesla, Hertz Rally, DWAC Continues Decline

    By Sam Boughedda

  • Jumia Technologies' (NYSE:JMIA) Latest Partnership Won't Solve the Largest Ongoing Problem

    In the last 12 months, Jumia Technologies(NYSE: JMIA) investors went through a lot of pain as the stock lost 90% of its value from its peak. While the sector lost some steam (especially in the latter part of the year), the company certainly didn't help by missing expectations on the last 4 out of 5 earnings reports. Yet, the African market has undoubtedly great potential, and the latest partnership with UPS might be the catalyst to turn the boat around.

  • EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed a rule to finally ban asbestos, a carcinogen that is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products and kills thousands of Americans every year. The proposal marks a major expansion of EPA regulation under a landmark 2016 law that overhauled rules governing tens of thousands of toxic chemicals in everyday products, from household cleaners to clothing and furniture. The proposed rule would ban chrysotile

  • Cryptocurrencies gaining traction among Conservatives — here are some reasons why

    OTTAWA — Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says she hopes her bill to help grow the cryptocurrency sector will get Canadian legislators talking about it in a non-polarized way. The private member's bill she introduced in February, which was debated in the House of Commons Tuesday evening, would compel the government to consult experts and create a plan for crypto assets within three years. Many Canadians are still confused by how digital currencies, like Bitcoin, even work and exist in Cana

  • Jury begins deliberations at US trial sparked by 1MBD fraud

    NEW YORK (AP) — A jury began deliberating Tuesday at a U.S. trial stemming from an audacious scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD. The jurors went to work after receiving lengthy instructions from U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie at a two-month trial in federal court in Brooklyn. They ended the day without a verdict after roughly two hours of deliberations that were to resume on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege former banker Roger

  • Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

    BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II. Over the past few days, grisly images of what appeared to be intentional killings of civilians carried out by Russian forces in Bucha and other towns before they withdrew from th

  • PepsiCo unveils Cracker Jill to celebrate women in sports

    The 125-year-old Cracker Jack snack just got a makeover.

  • Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says the coffee chain is getting into the NFT business this year

    Starbucks has a "treasure trove" of collectibles and a long heritage upon which to build NFTs, Schultz told workers at a forum.

  • Judge: Tory Lanez's tweets violated protective order in Megan Thee Stallion assault case

    Judge David Herriford set the Canadian rapper's bail at $350,000 and determined that Lanez's social media posts directed at Megan Thee Stallion are a violation of the court's pretrial protective orders.

  • Flair Airlines to jet from Windsor to Tucson, Halifax and Montreal

    Windsor International Airport is offering new flights to Tucson, Halifax and Montreal this summer on Flair Airlines, the company announced Tuesday. The Edmonton-based discount carrier said the twice-weekly services to Halifax will begin July 8 and twice weekly to Montreal on July 7. The cost of a one-way ticket including taxes is set to be $29 to Montreal and $49 to Halifax from Windsor. The company will also offer weekly, $99 flights from Windsor to Tucson, Ariz., from Dec. 1, 2022, to March 23

  • Megan Thee Stallion walked the Grammys red carpet in a bold leopard-print dress with a thigh-high slit

    Before arriving on the 2022 Grammys red carpet, Megan Thee Stallion cooled down with a black handheld fan.

  • Top Rated Dentists in Los Angeles of 2022 by TopRatedDentist.com

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / TopRatedDentist.com has released its rankings of Los Angeles' top dentists based on an analysis of top online review sites, awards and more.

  • Grammys barely move the needle in television ratings

    NEW YORK (AP) — Despite a night of feel-good vibes and performances by the music industry's top acts, the Grammy Awards barely moved the needle as a television attraction. The show reached just under 9.6 million viewers on Sunday, the Nielsen company said. That's a 4% increase over 2021's broadcast, a more intimate affair because of the pandemic, and the smallest-ever audience for the Grammys by a wide margin. Any year-to-year viewership increase is usually a cause for celebration in today's tel

  • Russia now synonymous with Bucha killings, says Zelenskiy

    Ukraine president says worse atrocities may yet be found elsewhere as satellite images show mass grave near church in Bucha

  • Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys

    The pair presented the award for best new artist at the ceremony on Sunday, wearing outfits by the famous Italian fashion house.

  • Boy Scouts reject bid to stop sale of camp to developers

    A Boy Scouts council has rejected the latest offer designed to preserve a 252-acre camp in southeastern Connecticut and keep it out of the hands of developers. Ted Langevin, who heads the nonprofit group Pathfinders, said Tuesday that his group put in a “competitive bid” last week for the Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth, well above the $2.4 million previously offered by another conservation group, The Trust for Public Land. He said the bid was “pretty close” to the $4.6 million offer

  • Tesla has 'two major levers' to pull going forward: Analyst

    Even though the EV maker missed consensus Wall Street expectations, "the outlook is actually pretty good for Tesla," according to one analyst.

  • Migrant crisis: Home Office Home Office 'planning to send migrants to Rwanda' for processing

    Boris Johnson is set to announce plans to send migrants to Rwanda to be processed, it has been reported. The prime minister is edging closer to unveiling proposals to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and settlement, according to reports in The Times. The Home Office did not deny the reports, with a spokesperson telling Sky News: "As set out in our New Plan for Immigration, we are committed to working closely with a range of international partners as we continue to fix our broken asylum system."

  • Coronavirus: Shanghai lockdown expands, lawmakers agree to fund $10 billion in COVID aid

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown in China and a domestic coronavirus aid package being considered by U.S. lawmakers.