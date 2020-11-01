Twitter Bids Farewell To CSK, as They Bow Out With a Win

Chennai Super Kings have bid adieu to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign, with a big 9-wicket win over the Kings XI Punjab in their final game of the season, on Sunday.

With six wins in their 14 matches, CSK can’t go further in the tournament and this the first time in 11 years of the league (they have featured in), that they haven’t progressed into the Top-4.

CSK restricted Kings XI Punjab to 153/6 after surviving some Deepak Hooda blitz at the end and chased the total down with 7 balls to spare.

The 23-year old Ruturaj Gaikwad starred again with the bat as he played an unbeaten innings of 62 runs off 49 balls, thereby becoming the first CSK player to score three consecutive half-centuries.

CSK will rue a couple of missed opportunities - against KKR in their first encounter and Delhi Capitals, where they were in hold of the game for majority of it but couldn’t capitalize for the whole duration of the game.

After their 11 games, CSK were eliminated from the race of the playoffs and gave opportunities to youngsters such as Gaikwad and Narayan Jagadeesan with an eye on the next auction and the 2021 season. The youngsters certainly came to the party and CSK won three games in a row to bow out on a positive note.

Netizens and the fans of the franchise and cricketers were pleased with the performance of their team in the last few games, especially with Gaikwad, who showed his consistency and ability to play in this format.

Here are some of the reactions:

& that's end of the journey for @ChennaiIPL winning comfortably their final game. Despite all the speed breakers on the way, quite happy how things ended for them this season. #RuturajGaikwad is a a wonderful opener player. #Yellove #CSK #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKXIP #IPL2020 — amit dadhich (@amit12354) November 1, 2020

Three back to back 50s

Ever expected a youngster to shine like this in his very first matches.



So happy to see him playing those shots.

All the best man, rutturaj gaikwad #RuturajGaikwad



#csk #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/vP8oVNXks9











— ℒ (@lilly8004) November 1, 2020

Legacy is neither built in one day nor can it be spoilt in one day.



#DefinitelyNot



It's all about the history and the way things shape up over the time and nothing else matters. @msdhoni#WhistlePodu #IPL2020#Yellove #Csk pic.twitter.com/vGvarZJ8Fm







— Âbî Âjîth (@AbiRaja75980320) November 1, 2020

Great show yet again #Riturajgaikwad well played... @ChennaiIPL well played — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2020

#CSK is not going home with all bitterness. There are a few +ve factors such as young gun #Riturajgaikwad in today's match. But @harbhajan_singh paaji! does dhoni should really play in 11s if he was totally out of form?

There r players like #faf who can lead in #Dhoni's absence.

— Dinuism (@it_is_dinuism) November 1, 2020

2008 - Final

2009 - Semifinal

2010 - Champions

2011 - Champions

2012 - Final

2013 - Final

2014 - Playoffs

2015 - Final

2018 - Champions

2019 - Final

2020 - GROUP STAGE



The streak has ended - Thank you for all memories @ChennaiIPL see you in 2021#CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/Q3cuwAcIAc























— துரைசிங்கம் (@Srijesh_Offl) November 1, 2020

Excellent win for @ChennaiIPL!



Good finish to the campaign which could have easily gone worse. Here's to learning the right lessons, showing the intent and finding enough spark to come back strong next year!



— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 1, 2020

- 65*(51) vs RCB

- 72(53) vs KKR

- 62*(49) vs KXIP



Uncapped Indian player - 3 run chases - facing lots of International bowlers & Ruturaj scored three consecutive fifties and helped CSK reach home. Well played, Calm & composed Rutu. pic.twitter.com/xdjE8ZaGss







— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2020

