Twitter Bids Farewell To CSK, as They Bow Out With a Win

Chennai Super Kings have bid adieu to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign, with a big 9-wicket win over the Kings XI Punjab in their final game of the season, on Sunday.
With six wins in their 14 matches, CSK can’t go further in the tournament and this the first time in 11 years of the league (they have featured in), that they haven’t progressed into the Top-4.
CSK restricted Kings XI Punjab to 153/6 after surviving some Deepak Hooda blitz at the end and chased the total down with 7 balls to spare.
The 23-year old Ruturaj Gaikwad starred again with the bat as he played an unbeaten innings of 62 runs off 49 balls, thereby becoming the first CSK player to score three consecutive half-centuries.
CSK will rue a couple of missed opportunities - against KKR in their first encounter and Delhi Capitals, where they were in hold of the game for majority of it but couldn’t capitalize for the whole duration of the game.
After their 11 games, CSK were eliminated from the race of the playoffs and gave opportunities to youngsters such as Gaikwad and Narayan Jagadeesan with an eye on the next auction and the 2021 season. The youngsters certainly came to the party and CSK won three games in a row to bow out on a positive note.
Netizens and the fans of the franchise and cricketers were pleased with the performance of their team in the last few games, especially with Gaikwad, who showed his consistency and ability to play in this format.
Here are some of the reactions:
& that's end of the journey for @ChennaiIPL winning comfortably their final game. Despite all the speed breakers on the way, quite happy how things ended for them this season. #RuturajGaikwad is a a wonderful opener player. #Yellove #CSK #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKXIP #IPL2020— amit dadhich (@amit12354) November 1, 2020
Three back to back 50s— ℒ (@lilly8004) November 1, 2020
Ever expected a youngster to shine like this in his very first matches.
So happy to see him playing those shots.
All the best man, rutturaj gaikwad #RuturajGaikwad
#csk #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/vP8oVNXks9
Legacy is neither built in one day nor can it be spoilt in one day.— Âbî Âjîth (@AbiRaja75980320) November 1, 2020
#DefinitelyNot
It's all about the history and the way things shape up over the time and nothing else matters. @msdhoni#WhistlePodu #IPL2020#Yellove #Csk pic.twitter.com/vGvarZJ8Fm
Great show yet again #Riturajgaikwad well played... @ChennaiIPL well played— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2020
#CSK is not going home with all bitterness. There are a few +ve factors such as young gun #Riturajgaikwad in today's match. But @harbhajan_singh paaji! does dhoni should really play in 11s if he was totally out of form?— Dinuism (@it_is_dinuism) November 1, 2020
There r players like #faf who can lead in #Dhoni's absence.
Finally we finish the tournament with our heads held high— Ayaan ♔ (@_WolfieGuy_) November 1, 2020
Always #CSK
See You Next Year ✊
Hopefully, 2021 will be ours.
And Remember #DefinitelyNot#CSKvKXIP #Yellove #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/9gHYymBX0n
2008 - Final— துரைசிங்கம் (@Srijesh_Offl) November 1, 2020
2009 - Semifinal
2010 - Champions
2011 - Champions
2012 - Final
2013 - Final
2014 - Playoffs
2015 - Final
2018 - Champions
2019 - Final
2020 - GROUP STAGE
The streak has ended - Thank you for all memories @ChennaiIPL see you in 2021#CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/Q3cuwAcIAc
Excellent win for @ChennaiIPL!— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 1, 2020
Good finish to the campaign which could have easily gone worse. Here's to learning the right lessons, showing the intent and finding enough spark to come back strong next year!
- 65*(51) vs RCB— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2020
- 72(53) vs KKR
- 62*(49) vs KXIP
Uncapped Indian player - 3 run chases - facing lots of International bowlers & Ruturaj scored three consecutive fifties and helped CSK reach home. Well played, Calm & composed Rutu. pic.twitter.com/xdjE8ZaGss
