Twitter bans staff from discussing collapse of $44bn Musk takeover

Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April

Twitter has ordered its staff not to publicly discuss Elon Musk’s $44bn (£36bn) aborted takeover deal as the company gears up for a legal battle with the billionaire.

A memo sent to workers by Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel, told them to “refrain from tweeting, slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement.”

The instructions were issued after Mr Musk called off his deal to buy the social media company, saying he was concerned that large numbers of user accounts were fake.

Twitter’s chairman Brett Taylor announced the company intends to launch legal action to force the deal through. Mr Musk previously agreed to pay a $1bn (£830m) break-up fee if he walked away.

Mr Edgett said the merger is an ongoing legal matter and asked employees to be patient while top executives consider their next steps, The Verge first reported.

After the news broke, Twitter employees made some humorous comments about the developments.

One tweeted they had “unilaterally cancelled my mortgage” and were happy they didn’t have to pay it anymore, referring to the fact that it’s very unclear whether Musk can legally just walk away.

Mr Musk’s lawyers said in filings that Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the company's business performance.

The Tesla boss’s representatives also objected to the loss of senior executives at Twitter since the deal was finalised.

Musk’s decision is likely to result in a protracted legal tussle between the billionaire and the 16-year-old San Francisco-based company.

The memo to staff said: “Given that this is an ongoing legal matter, you should refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement.

“We will continue to share information when we are able, but please know we are going to be very limited on what we can share in the meantime.”

Shares of Twitter were down 6pc at $34.58. That is 36pc below the $54.2 per share Mr Musk agreed to buy Twitter for in April.