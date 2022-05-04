Twitter Announces New Ad Strategies for Content Partners

Twitter is rolling out some new ad strategies. The tech giant announced during Wednesday’s NewFront presentation that it is exploring new ways to engage audiences.

The media company is partnering with NBCUniversal to become the first social partner to test an integration with iSpot, cross-platform video certified measurement partner. Twitter’s role will be to offer advertisers who purchase Amplify sponsorships from NBCUniversal some additional insights into how their Twitter media campaigns are performing.

Through these Twitter insights, ad partners will be able to see incremental audience growth to help inform further campaigns.

“At the heart of advertising is a desire to not just reach consumers but to connect with them around something they care about. Twitter Amplify helps brands get there,” Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s VP, US Client Services, said in a statement. “When advertisers tap into Twitter’s premium video content, they are aligned with the topics that our uniquely engaged audience is already obsessing over. Premium, brand safe content that serves diverse communities is more important than ever today. We’re grateful to find new ways to expand this inventory on Twitter, giving our advertisers and marketers a place to drive incremental reach and results.”

Additionally, Twitter is expanding its real-time highlights through a pilot program aimed at allowing advertisers to promote and run pre-roll on live event pages. That way, Twitter users will be able to discover the content on their timeline and through the Explore pages ahead of the events.

“The Twitter timeline is where highlights hit first. It’s the place people come to watch, debate and participate in the biggest moments across sports, news, gaming and entertainment every day and we’re so excited to announce an incredible line-up of new content opportunities ,” TJ Adeshola, Twitter’s Head of Global Content Partnerships, said in a statement.

Also on Wednesday, Twitter announced a range of content partnerships with brands including Essence, Condé Nast, and the WNBA.