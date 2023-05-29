Twitter Is Absolutely Losing It Over the 'Succession' Finale

Mehera Bonner
This entire article is one giant Succession spoiler—don't continue reading if you haven't watched. But also, why haven't you watched?!

Succession aired its season series finale last night, and if you're looking for a way to emotionally recover from what we can all agree was a dramaturgically incredible ride, FYI that Twitter has transformed into a large-scale support group. There was a lot to process in the show's final episode—which ended with (again, spoilers!) Tom becoming CEO thanks to Shiv stabbing Kendall in the back—or, some might argue, saving him from following in Logan's footsteps—and ruining their bid to keep control of their father's legacy.

We ultimately said goodbye to the Roy siblings with Roman half smiling / looking deeply tragic in a bar, Shiv hitching a ride with Tom and half-heartedly holding his hand, and Kendall staring into the water—and the internet is PROCESSING. Especially when it comes to Shiv's about-face on supporting Kendall as CEO (a decision which ultimately set him free and also destroyed his life in one fell swoop), not to mention Tom and Greg's...whole thing. Check out the best tweets from the Succession finale!

