Twitter Is Absolutely Losing It Over the 'Succession' Finale

This entire article is one giant Succession spoiler—don't continue reading if you haven't watched. But also, why haven't you watched?!

Succession aired its season series finale last night, and if you're looking for a way to emotionally recover from what we can all agree was a dramaturgically incredible ride, FYI that Twitter has transformed into a large-scale support group. There was a lot to process in the show's final episode—which ended with (again, spoilers!) Tom becoming CEO thanks to Shiv stabbing Kendall in the back—or, some might argue, saving him from following in Logan's footsteps—and ruining their bid to keep control of their father's legacy.

We ultimately said goodbye to the Roy siblings with Roman half smiling / looking deeply tragic in a bar, Shiv hitching a ride with Tom and half-heartedly holding his hand, and Kendall staring into the water—and the internet is PROCESSING. Especially when it comes to Shiv's about-face on supporting Kendall as CEO (a decision which ultimately set him free and also destroyed his life in one fell swoop), not to mention Tom and Greg's...whole thing. Check out the best tweets from the Succession finale!

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES

I AM THE ELDEST BOY pic.twitter.com/1BzoEo18vI — Jake 🌊 🐢 (@waveturtlejake) May 29, 2023

Kendall Roy: I AM THE ELDEST BOY

Shiv Roy:

pic.twitter.com/93N7ovepId — 𝐒𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐲 (@JoeyBrrrSZN) May 29, 2023

Macbeth starring Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook pic.twitter.com/FRtKwnWCfj — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) May 29, 2023

We can fight until the cows come home about why Shiv did what she did but we have to acknowledge that in sentencing herself to essentially become her mother, she saved her brother from becoming their father. #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/30Rk1qYKN1 — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) May 29, 2023

me sat on the couch rn thinking about all the parallels i missed between tom and logan (greg and frank) and how shiv was always going to turn into caroline so it made sense she’d end up reduced to ceo’s wife, cursed to repeat the cycle #Succession pic.twitter.com/1RRHWhkd1w — luc (succession spoilers) (@superubadub) May 29, 2023

i am utterly broken for my number one boy, but it makes sense dramaturgically. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/towFWKT7Vj — loose juice (@greenlife497) May 29, 2023

HBO i can’t believe you did this to me TWICE #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/CFS427ys42 — maria olívia (@mariaxolivia) May 29, 2023

the pierce family waiting for the roy siblings to venmo them that 10 billion dollars #Succession pic.twitter.com/Q1PUZHWV2q — nicole 🦇 (@romulusroy69) May 29, 2023

“Information, Greg. It’s like a bottle of fine wine. You store it, you hoard it, you save it for a special occasion. And then you smash someone’s fucking face in with it.” -Tom Wambsgans, CEO #succession pic.twitter.com/Fno5oVG5l9 — Aaron Lavine (@Aaron_Lavine) May 29, 2023

The only thing that would’ve made this scene better is if they had Greg in the trunk #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/azL5oyCxu1 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 29, 2023

first and last shot of kendall roy pic.twitter.com/EWuPE6guAN — mar | succession spoilers (@bettercallmarz) May 29, 2023

Roman’s first scene of the show saying he wants to be out of there and the position is bullshit. To his final scene to Kendall saying “we’re bullshit”



Perfect full circle moment #Succession pic.twitter.com/59Xyclsmxy — percy miracles (@soulqrn) May 29, 2023

Shiv Nation hearing Shiv say “I won” 15 minutes into the 90 minute #Succession finale pic.twitter.com/jX20knniEU — LC 💕 (@elle__margaret) May 29, 2023

roman finally free from the life he was living to please his dad, shiv holding onto tom and therefore some power meanwhile kendall was left with NOTHING. no company no wife no kids no allies . SOMEBODY FUCKING SEDATE ME #succession pic.twitter.com/MWDPRnREta — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 29, 2023

she's the hero of this story, I don't give a fuck



she saw a new logan roy being born in ken and fcking killed it before it was too late, she freed the Roys from themselves and got the worst fucking ending for herself



we love and respect our queen shiv in this house#Succession pic.twitter.com/T3amkbon1f — Sam Hernández (@sam_onthemoon) May 29, 2023

Shiv Roy saved the world from a Logan 2.0

The kids love each other but in the end they recognize that they are not suitable for the position. I’m sorry for Kendall but this is the truth.

Incredible, this is a how you built a finale. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/RLM2HXvAii — sea me (@jameswithi) May 29, 2023

their first and last scene together, no matter they went through tom never broke his word… they’re destined to be together forever omfg tomgreg tom wambsgans greg hirsch succession clip scene video premiere finale 1x01 4x10 parallels parallel endgame pic.twitter.com/bVCKtcWMwc — 📁 (@pirateslesbian) May 29, 2023

Welp. Back to our collective existential crisis now, bye!

