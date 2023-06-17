Twitch Streaming Star xQc Signs Reported $70M Deal To Switch To Kick, A New Platform

Popular Twitch streamer xQc is leaving the platform for a lucrative new deal with a rival, marking the biggest exodus yet from the Amazon-owned site.

The New York Times reported Félix Lengyel, a Canadian known online as xQc, is signing a two-year, nearly $70 million contract. Incentives could bump that to $100 million, according to his agent, Ryan Morrison.

“This is more than most professional athletes and megastars,” Morrison said. “This is one of the highest deals in entertainment, period.”

Lengyel, age 27, streams himself playing video games, keeping up a running chat with fans. He also hosts reality shows livestreamed to almost 12 million followers. He is considered by many to be Twitch’s most popular streamer.

“Kick is allowing me to try and do things I haven’t been able to before,” Mr. Lengyel said in a statement. “I’m extremely excited to take this opportunity and maximize it into new creative and fresh ideas over coming years.”

Twitch has been losing content creators who are not enamored with its policies and revenue cuts. Twitch modified its policy this week and changed what kind of ads its streamers can show during broadcasts.

