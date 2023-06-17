Twitch Streaming Star xQc Signs Reported $70M Deal To Switch To Kick, A New Platform
Popular Twitch streamer xQc is leaving the platform for a lucrative new deal with a rival, marking the biggest exodus yet from the Amazon-owned site.
The New York Times reported Félix Lengyel, a Canadian known online as xQc, is signing a two-year, nearly $70 million contract. Incentives could bump that to $100 million, according to his agent, Ryan Morrison.
More from Deadline
Allison Holker Boss Gives First TV Interview Since Death Of Husband tWitch To "Make People Comfortable Asking For Help"
Twitch Co-Founder And CEO Emmett Shear Stepping Down After 16 Years At Amazon-Owned Livestreamer, Succeeded By President Dan Clancy
'Stranger Things' Star Grace Van Dien Says Hollywood Misbehavior Has Turned Her Toward Streaming
“This is more than most professional athletes and megastars,” Morrison said. “This is one of the highest deals in entertainment, period.”
Lengyel, age 27, streams himself playing video games, keeping up a running chat with fans. He also hosts reality shows livestreamed to almost 12 million followers. He is considered by many to be Twitch’s most popular streamer.
“Kick is allowing me to try and do things I haven’t been able to before,” Mr. Lengyel said in a statement. “I’m extremely excited to take this opportunity and maximize it into new creative and fresh ideas over coming years.”
Twitch has been losing content creators who are not enamored with its policies and revenue cuts. Twitch modified its policy this week and changed what kind of ads its streamers can show during broadcasts.
Best of Deadline
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & Beyond
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.