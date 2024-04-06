Twitch Streamer Ninja Reveals He's Officially Cancer-Free: 'Thank You for All the Prayers'

The gamer's skin cancer was initially discovered during an annual checkup with a dermatologist

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Ninja during a talk show appearance in April 2022

Richard Tyler Blevins, known to his fans on Twitch and YouTube as Ninja, is officially cancer-free.

The online streamer, 32, revealed the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter, nearly a week after announcing his skin cancer diagnosis.

"Just got the news from my dermatologist," wrote Ninja on Thursday, April 4. "Great news x 2! Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy. As of right now, I am officially cancer free ^_^ thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week."

The gamer ended his post by telling his followers, "Love you all."

His wife, Jessica Blevins, echoed similar sentiments by retweeting his post. "Thank you all for your support and prayers throughout this. We are so relieved," Blevins, 31, added.

Various fans replied to Ninja's announcement to show their support. One fan wrote, "THAT’S INCREDIBLE NEWS! Blessings!! So happy for you and fam!!" Another expressed, "So glad to hear for you and the fam."

Ninja previously explained in a March 26 post on X that a dermatologist removed a mole on the bottom of his foot as a precaution during an annual skin checkup set up by his wife. After it came back as melanoma, doctors removed another dark spot that appeared near it.

During a clip of one of his recent streams shared on Instagram Thursday, the social media personality shared that the procedures left him with nine stitches and that he was still having difficulty walking normally.

"I'm going to be getting a checkup every three months for this year," Ninja added.

As for his reason for going public with his diagnosis, he and his wife shared in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE that they wanted "to shine [a] light on the importance of routine skin checkups."

John Lamparski/Getty Ninja at the Empire State Building on April 2022

While the exact cause of melanoma is not clear, the Mayo Clinic explains that it "typically starts on skin that's often exposed to the sun." According to the organization, risk factors include a history of sunburn and exposure to UV light.

