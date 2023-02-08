Twitch streamer Amouranth reveals how much money she gets from 'whale' donors during livestreams

The popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, left fans stunned after sharing how much money she makes from live streaming. (Fair warning: It might cause you to rethink your career choices.)

According to Dexerto, the model has earned millions of dollars through her streaming content and investments. In fact, the 29-year-old already owns multiple companies, including several profitable gas stations, and has been able to fund passion projects on the side, like the animal sanctuary she’s currently building.

That said, a lot of the cash donations she receives apparently come from a small crop of Twitch fans she refers to as “whales,” who contribute tens of thousands of dollars to her account each year.

Amouranth shared this news during a broadcast with fellow streamer xQc, saying that “three to five guys” typically donate over $90,000 yearly. She pointed out that the larger your following gets, the less likely you are to catch these so-called “whales.”

“When you have 5,000 viewers, you probably get that much, just like $90,000 maybe aggregate total for the year, just because the whales aren’t getting their attention from you, because there are so many people in the chat,” she explained. “So they’re not sending as much money.”

On the other hand, Amouranth said there are upsides to growing your brand since larger streams can earn some pretty big money through ads, subscriptions and even sending people over to other channels they own. In fact, Amouranth does this regularly with her OnlyFans account, where she previously claimed to have earned more than $30 million on the platform.

