Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 5 video games (worth nearly $100) to all Prime members

For the month of June: Get five free games with Twitch Prime. (Photo: Twitch Prime)

At the beginning of each month, the live-streaming service Twitch drops a whole new crop of free games for Amazon Prime members. And we’ve got the scoop on the five games for June.

If you’re not a member, Amazon has a 30-day free trial—sign up here. When the trial is over, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime for just $13 a month or $119 for a year. You have to be a member of Twitch to join Twitch Prime, but it’s free to sign up too.

Along with the games, you’ll also get free level-up options for characters, boosts, upgrades, skins and more. And you can keep the games in your library even if you cancel the service.

To start playing, you’ll need the Amazon Games app or the Twitch Desktop app. The games can be played on Android and iOS smartphones and mobile devices, as well as iPadOS and Fire TV tablets, plus ChromeCast, PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV and more. Here’s a full list of compatible devices.

Scroll down for this month’s free video game goodness:

Get Forsaken Remastered for free. (Photo: Nightdive Studios)

Based on the sci-fi cyberpunk classic from 1998, Forsaken Remastered follows scavengers intent on looting the remains of a dead Earth—they’re looking for technology hidden in underground tunnels. To survive, you must fight and claw your way through the galaxy’s worst of the worst.

Shop it: Forsaken Remastered, free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $20), amazon.com

Get Observer for free. (Photo: Aspyr)

Starring the late Rutger Hauer, Observer is a psychological horror game that follows Daniel Lazarski—a cyber detective of the Observers police unit—who hacks into people’s minds to interrogate them. Set in 2084 Kraków, Poland, it’s like Blade Runner meets Ghost in the Shell.

Shop it: Observer, free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $30), amazon.com

Get Project Warlock for free. (Photo: gaming company)

Project Warlock is a first-person shooter game that follows a warlock who uses various weapons and magical spells to move through 60 levels battling fierce enemies and bosses.

Shop it: Project Warlock, free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $12), amazon.com

Get Steel Rats for free. (Photo: Tate Multimedia)

Join the Steel Rats, a biker gang that must protect their city from the Junkbots, an army of invading aliens. Your mission is to destroy enemies with your motorcycle weapon. Choose between four playable characters and let the games begin.

Shop it: Steel Rats, free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $20), amazon.com

Get The Flame in the Flood for free. (Photo: The Molasses Flood/Curve Digital)

Think of The Flame in the Flood as a bizarre Oregon Trail, only set in a post-United States North America. You must forage, build, craft, design and evade all sorts of predators for survival through a wild river and dangerous backwaters.

Shop it: The Flame in the Flood, free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $15), amazon.com





