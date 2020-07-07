Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 5 video games (worth nearly $100) to all Prime members

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For July: Get five free games with Twitch Prime. (Photo: Twitch Prime)

It’s time to take advantage of all the deals for Amazon Prime members only, namely the newest crop of free games from Twitch (a $97 value on Steam).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you’re not a Prime member, you can use the online retailer’s 30-day free trial to get the goods—sign up here. And when the trial is over, you can either subscribe to Amazon Prime for just $13 a month or $119 for a year, or just cancel it and walk away. No hard feelings. Meanwhile, you also have to be a member of Twitch to join Twitch Prime, but it’s free to sign up.

Along with free video games every month, you’ll get free level-up options for characters, boosts, upgrades, skins and more. And you can keep the games in your digital library, even if you cancel the service.

To start playing, you’ll need the Amazon Games app or the Twitch Desktop app. The games can be played on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, plus Google Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV and so much more. Here’s a complete list of compatible devices.

Scroll down for this month’s free video games:

Get Turok 2: Seeds of Evil for free. (Photo: Amazon)

The sequel to the cult classic from the ‘90s, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil follows Joshua Fireseed, the new Turok who is tasked with defeating The Primagen, a powerful alien who wrecks havoc on Lost Land. This is one of the best first-person shooter games around.

Shop it: Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $20), amazon.com

Get Dear Esther for free. (Photo: Amazon)

Dear Esther is a first-person walking simulator game that defined the genre from the early 2010s. You must explore the uninhabited island of Hebridean, while you find fragments of a letter from your deceased wife. It’s a minimal game, but highly rewarding.

Story continues

Shop it: Dear Esther, Free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $10), amazon.com

Get GRIP: Combat Racing for free. (Photo: Amazon)

Grip: Combat Racing features ferocious speeds and heavy-duty weapons. It’s a multi-course racing game set in the future—and the spiritual sequel to the cult PS1 hit Rollcage from the early 2000s. Think Mario Kart and F-Zero on speed!

Shop it: GRIP: Combat Racing, Free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $30), amazon.com

Get Kunai for free. (Photo: Amazon)

KUNAI follows Tabby, a feisty little tablet that joins the resistance against a killer robot uprising that’s tasked with wiping out humanity. The game is a fast-paced plat-former that features Tabby using a Kunai, an ancient Japanese masonry blade, and ninja parkour to defeat his enemies.

Shop it: Kunai, Free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $17), amazon.com

Get Dark Devotion for free. (Photo: Amazon)

Dark Devotion is a horror platformer in the tradition of Castlevania that follows the exploration of a fallen temple. You must put your faith to the test as you come in contact with a mysterious life force that threatens your existence, religion and god.

Shop it: Dark Devotion, Free with 30-day Twitch Prime trial (was $20), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.