'My heart is at a standstill', 'Check on your friends': Fans react to dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's sudden death

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal ideation or thought, you're not alone. Please call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 or reach out to the Canadian Association of Suicide Prevention for resources.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, known as a dance icon, longtime DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and so much more, has died at the age of 40.

The news was confirmed earlier today by wife, Allison Holker Boss.

Fans, friends, and colleagues shared their condolences online. Many discovered Boss in the earlier seasons of So You Think You Can Dance, where he was runner-up.

I almost stopped watching SYTYCD after Twitch didn’t win that season. Dude just oozed passion, joy, and kindness. Dancing for his life in this episode almost had me ready to run through a brick wall.



RIP Twitch 💔 pic.twitter.com/oINUeyNyBK — Juan Wilson (@x_juanwilson) December 14, 2022

i’ve been watching so you think you can dance for majority of my life & i remember him auditioning. he’s one of the best dancers i had ever seen. he went on to being an all-star, mentor, & judge. it was beautiful getting to see that growth. my heart hurts. RIP Twitch. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3XrkTEEjq8 — + (@_wegotthejaz) December 14, 2022

I can't tell you how many times I've rewatched this performance when it first aired by Twitch and Alex Wong on SYTYCD. One of the best things that I've ever seen. RIP Twitch 💔 pic.twitter.com/84fj58PFr0 — Ashtynn (@ThatsSoAshtynn) December 14, 2022

when i was little i was so fascinated by this dance & watching twitch dance i remember hanging from my bathroom door pretending i was recreating this, he had truly beautiful talent RIP twitch 💔 pic.twitter.com/hZH5HXJliL — sierra (@vinyIrain) December 14, 2022

"In a world where it was easy to get lost in the shadows, I am grateful that we always saw each other. We were each other's number one fan and often the light in each other's darkest hours. I am very sorry that the darkness found a voice this time and became too loud," his friend, Kalen Allen, tweeted.

To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother…



God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me. pic.twitter.com/hm0sbefcpw — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022

Some took this time to advocate for checking in on loved ones, followed with a suicide prevention note, as "you never know what people are struggling with or going through," tweeted by actor Kerry Washington.

You never know what people are struggling with or going through. Hug your loved ones. Call your friends. Reach out to people in need. And if you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yHn6UWIAw7 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022

Suicide prevention can be as simple as not putting down others.



Not reducing anyone's selfhood to what stands out most to you, not assuming they have it easier or are less self-aware, not diminishing their self-belief, not making them pay for reminding you of someone else. — Araya (@arayabaker) December 14, 2022

No wayyyy. Damnit, this is breaking my heart. RIP Twitch. Y'all, I promise there is at least one person in your life who isn't okay. Look for the signs. And if you feel like you just can't keep going, please know you matter. Let someone you love be your lifeline, and/or call 988. pic.twitter.com/KEIxRXVHai — una oruguita (@btat) December 14, 2022

Always check in on your friends and families. People be fighting secret battles that we no NOTHING about. Rip Twitch. This is so heartbreaking. Praying for the wife and those beautiful babies. pic.twitter.com/BCQohHWSff — Ashanti (@Ashanti89244601) December 14, 2022

In an Instagram reel, Comedian, Amanda Seales, said, "tWitch's passing illuminates once more just the reality that this life thing is hard."

"Check on your friends and check on yourself, and understand that this ride is rocky for so many of us, and you're not alone."