The Twisted Bacon Craze on TikTok Has the Internet Divided

Let's do the twist—the bacon twist, that is!

ICYMI, twisted bacon is the latest food trend taking over TikTok, and bacon-lovers agree that it's the best way to achieve the "perfect combination of chewy and crispy."

A lot of people are trying this on TikTok and Instagram, but the genius bacon hack all started with @houseofketo's Abby Durlewanger, whose original TikTok video has more than 1.6 million views and counting. Take a couple minutes to check out her twisting technique in the video below. It is truly mesmerizing.

Now, here's how it's done, according to the twisted bacon queen herself.

First, you start by twisting your bacon as shown. You can lay the twisted pieces flat on a foil-covered sheet pan or fold them in half to make room for even more bacon. (More bacon=good.)

The next step is kind of divisive among Abby's followers. She seasons the bacon. Is this move totally genius or overkill? It depends on your taste, but we're leaning towards the former. If you want to try it, Abby prefers Kinder's The Blend Seasoning, which includes garlic, salt, and pepper. She also adds chili powder and a little bit of cayenne for some extra kick.

After that, put your bacon in the oven and bake it at 400 degrees for about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on how crispy you like your bacon. "I always check on it, because we have to make sure that it's nice and crispy because you should not eat chewy bacon," Abby explained. (A quick look at the comments section shows this matter is up for debate, too. Are you Team Chewy or Team Crispy? 🤔)

From there, the possibilities are endless. You can chop up your twisted bacon and put it in a salad, eat it as your main protein, or just enjoy it as a "bacon straw" snack.

The commenters were all about this, calling it "genius" and declaring that they're "never going back" to flat bacon.

Richard Hagen of Richard Eats also tried the new trend on TikTok, confirming that, "It was the crispiest and chewiest bacon I've ever had."

Sounds like we don't have to decide between Team Chewy or Team Crispy after all!

What do you think about twisted bacon? Share your thoughts in the comments!

