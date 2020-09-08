Twins visit St. Louis, look to build on Pineda's solid outing

Minnesota Twins (26-17, third in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-16, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.29 ERA) St. Louis: Carlos Martinez (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Michael Pineda. Pineda went seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Detroit.

The Cardinals are 9-9 on their home turf. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .336 is second in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .463.

The Twins have gone 9-12 away from home. The Minnesota pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.63, Kenta Maeda leads the staff with a mark of 2.77.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 34 hits and is batting .324.

Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 21 extra base hits and is batting .240.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Yadier Molina: (elbow).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Nelson Cruz: (hip), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press