Twins try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Astros

Minnesota Twins (32-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (25-33, third in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (4-3, 2.96 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -115, Twins -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins hit the road against the Houston Astros looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Houston has a 25-33 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Astros are 5-12 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota has a 16-12 record in road games and a 32-25 record overall. The Twins have gone 13-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 18 home runs while slugging .575. Yordan Alvarez is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 12 home runs while slugging .547. Jose Miranda is 9-for-33 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .224 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 8-2, .241 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press