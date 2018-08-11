Twins starter Ervin Santana on team's front office: ‘They took our pieces away’

Ervin Santana is not happy with the Twins' front office.

Minnesota recently traded away second baseman Brian Dozier, starter Lance Lynn, reliever Fernando Rodney as well as other key contributors. Santana expressed his frustration about the recent deals Friday following the Twins 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

“It’s tough, especially when we’re only 10 games out and we have two months left,” Santana said (via the St. Paul Pioneer-Press). “Everybody’s like, ‘They gave up.’ We’re not giving up, but they did. They took our pieces away, and it’s difficult to play without our good pieces … So we just have to play with what we have and try to win games.”

Santana, who is in his fourth year with the Twins, has made four starts this season since returning from a hand injury in late July. He was an All-Star in 2017 when he tallied a 16-8 record with a 3.28 ERA.

Santana said players aren't focusing on other moves the front office may make this month.

“We don’t have control over that,” Santana said. “We’re just here. We play one day at a time, so anything can happen.”

The Twins entered play Saturday in second place of the American League Central with a 53-62 record. They trail the division leading Indians by 11 games.