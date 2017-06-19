Twins send RHP Phil Hughes on rehab assignment for shoulder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins have sent pitcher Phil Hughes on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester for his right shoulder.

The Twins announced Monday that Hughes would join the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Hughes had surgery about a year ago to remove a rib, after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome that was causing shoulder pain and fatigue and contributing to decreased velocity. He went 1-7 with a 5.95 ERA last season.

After going 4-3 with a 5.74 ERA over nine starts this year, Hughes was placed on the disabled list a month ago with biceps inflammation and tightness in his shoulder. Now he has finally progressed to the point where he can pitch in games again. The Twins are considering him as a reliever.

