Twins and Rockies play to determine series winner

Colorado Rockies (24-43, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-32, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -243, Rockies +197; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Minnesota has a 17-14 record at home and a 35-32 record overall. The Twins are 11-5 in games decided by one run.

Colorado has an 11-26 record on the road and a 24-43 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .245, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has 15 doubles and 12 home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .303 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 12 doubles and five home runs. Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-40 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press