Twins to retire Mauer’s number June 15

The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer's No. 7 during a pregame ceremony on June 15, the club announced Tuesday.

The Twins dubbed the Saturday night game against the Kansas City Royals "Joe Mauer Day."

Mauer retired at the end of last season after spending all 15 of his major league seasons with the Twins.

Mauer's No. 7 will be the eighth in club history to be retired, joining Harmon Killebrew (No. 3), Rod Carew (No. 29), Tony Oliva (No. 6), Kent Hrbek (No. 14), Kirby Puckett (No. 34), Bert Blyleven (No. 28), and Tom Kelly (No. 10).

Mauer, 35, was selected No. 1 overall by the Twins in 2001.

Mauer is the only catcher in major league history to win three batting titles, retiring with a career average of .306 with 143 homers and 923 RBIs. His 2,123 hits rank second in Twins history behind Hall of Famer Puckett, and he is the all-time franchise leader in doubles with 428.

Mauer's eight-year, $184 million contract expired after the 2018 season. He batted .282 with six homers and 48 RBIs in 127 games during his final season.

The 2009 American League Most Valuable Player was named to the AL All-Star team six times and won three gold gloves.

--Field Level Media