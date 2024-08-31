Twins play the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (66-71, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (73-61, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (13-9, 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Twins: Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -187, Blue Jays +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minnesota has gone 38-29 in home games and 73-61 overall. The Twins have hit 162 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Toronto is 66-71 overall and 32-38 on the road. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Saturday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 20 home runs while slugging .469. Trevor Larnach is 12-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 19 doubles, seven triples and 16 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 7-for-38 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .265 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press