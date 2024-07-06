Twins' Jose Miranda gets a hit in 12th consecutive at-bat, tying MLB record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins singled in the fourth inning on Saturday for his 12th straight hit in an at-bat, tying the longest streak in MLB history, according to the league.

Miranda entered the game with 10 consecutive hits. In his first plate appearance in the game against the Astros, he was hit on the arm by a Hunter Brown pitch. After being examined by the Twins training staff, Miranda remained in the game.

In the second inning, Miranda drove Brown’s first pitch into center field for an RBI single. In the fourth, he lashed another single to right-center to tie the major league record of 12 straight hits, accomplished by Johnny Kling in 1902, Pinky Higgins in 1938 and Walt Dropo in 1952.

The Associated Press