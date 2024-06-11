Twins face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (23-43, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-31, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (5-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-4, 9.18 ERA, 2.16 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -200, Rockies +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota has a 17-13 record in home games and a 35-31 record overall. The Twins are 18-28 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Colorado has a 10-26 record on the road and a 23-43 record overall. The Rockies have an 11-31 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has 15 doubles and 12 home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .303 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 12 doubles and five home runs. Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-40 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 2-8, .230 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press