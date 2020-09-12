Twins face the Indians after Maeda's solid performance

Cleveland Indians (26-19, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-18, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Zach Plesac (3-1, 1.32 ERA) Minnesota: Rich Hill (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Indians favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kenta Maeda. Maeda threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Twins are 18-14 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 65 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 15, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Indians are 16-14 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland's lineup has 44 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 10 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 22 extra base hits and is batting .236.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Max Kepler: (adductor), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press