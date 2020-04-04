Twins born during coronavirus outbreak in India named 'Corona' and 'Covid'

The twins were born during the lockdown. (Getty Images)

A couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh have named their twin babies - a boy and a girl - Corona and Covid amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The babies were born to Preeti and Vinay Verma on 27 March during the ongoing lockdown, according to NDTV.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 27-year-old mother described how they wanted to make the day “memorable” after “facing several difficulties”.

She told news agency, Press Trust of India that although the coronavirus was “dangerous and life-threatening” some good had come out of COVID-19 and not just her twin babies.

Read more: Dating website sees rise in virtual dates

She mentioned how the outbreak had given people in her state a renewed focus on sanitation and hygiene as well as instilling good habits.

The hospital staff originally started calling the babies Corona and Covid and the names stuck.

“We eventually decided to name them after the pandemic.” The mother said.

They were born at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in the state capital, Raipur.

They said the names would be a reminder of the hardships they faced during lockdown.

Read more: Flush with toilet seat down, coronavirus experts say

India has relatively similar lockdown rules to the UK. It’s keeping 1.3 billion Indians at home for all but essential trips. Like in the UK, these trips include going to the supermarket and pharmacies.

The country has suffered more than 3,000 confirmed cases on COVID-19 as well as 86 deaths.

The babies were born three days into the nationwide lockdown, which was ordered by prime minster, Narendra Modi on 24 March.

Initially the country will remain in lockdown for three weeks, but - much like the UK - this will be reviewed and may be extended nearer the time.

Read more: What does a continuous cough actually mean?

The lockdown has impacted India hard - as it has with much of the world - leaving people with no jobs and no income. It’s has also had an impact on mental health across the world.

Story continues

Many people have shared how they’re struggling to differentiate between weekdays and weekends at the moment, as the UK enters its second week of national lockdown.

While some might see the twin’s names as a painful reminder of a difficult time, Preeti and Vinay Verma see it as a mark of remembrance for an occasion in history we certainly won’t forget.