‘Twins’ Arnold Schwarzenegger And Danny DeVito Reunite In Magic Backstage Moment

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito had a Twins reunion when Schwarzenegger attended DeVito’s Broadway play I Need That.

Schwarzenegger shared a photo with DeVito and daughter Lucy DeVito on social media Friday.

“My brother!” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. “It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in I Need That. He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute — one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again.”

Twins starred Schwarzenegger and DeVito as genetically engineered siblings who don’t meet until adulthood, then undertake a road trip.

The two were attached to a Twins sequel titled Triplets (in which the brothers would discover they’re actually triplets), but the project was scuttled when Twins director Ivan Reitman died in 2022.

Earlier this year, DeVito shot down a Twins reunion in an interview with GQ.

“Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor — which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” DeVito joked. “Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about.”

The plans have nothing to do with Twins. “No, it’s just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together,” DeVito said. “We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is.”

