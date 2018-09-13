Twins' Joe Mauer Says He Will Consider Retirement During Offseason

Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer said it is possible that he could retire at that end of this season, but still needs to consider several factors before coming to a decision.

The 35-year-old Mauer has spent each of his 15 Major League seasons playing for the Twins.

"There's a lot that goes into it than just, 'Do you want to play?'" Mauer said to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "There's a lot of different dynamics that go into it. I owe it to myself and my family to sit down and think about those things.

"It's interesting. It's a big decision, and I want to make sure I'm 100% about it."

Mauer is hitting .274 with six home runs and 43 RBI in 112 games this season.

Mauer, a six-time All-Star and three-time American League batting champion, is in the final season of an eight-year, $184 million deal.

"We’ve had some moments,” Mauer said. "Regardless, this last homestand is going to be pretty emotional, when we come back. I’m already starting to feel a little bit like that.

"Not knowing either way, what direction I’m going. It’s been a grind, a lot of things going on this year. And I’m just trying to enjoy it."