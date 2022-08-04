Twinning? Two Side-by-Side Mansions in Florida Built for Twin Brothers Just Listed for $54 Million

Demetrius Simms
3 min read

Double the mansions, double the fun?

Two side-by-side mansions in Fort Lauderdale, built for twin brothers and their families, just hit the market together for $54 million. The French country-style homes sit opposite one another on more than 11 acres of verdant land, and are separated only by a manmade lake.

The homes are being listed by chiropractor Robert Lewin, who lived in the larger of the two (at 13000 Lane) with his wife Lisa and their four daughters. The open-air residence spans nearly 17,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a staff bedroom, two half baths and a guesthouse. Across the way, Robert’s twin brother Harley Lewin and his two sons took up residence in an only slightly smaller 14,485 square-foot mansion (13001 Lewin Lane) set on 3.6 acres. It includes five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

The two homes were designed by architect Jeffrey Dungan and completed in 2020, according to co-listing agents Jills Eber, Jon Mann and Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group. Both feature neutral interior design by Josh Fein of Fein Zalkin Interiors. For the larger home, Fein created a progression of soaring rooms adorned with natural materials including limestone floors, French oak ceilings and a custom stone staircase. The double-height great room leads to an outdoor seating area by the pool.

Made for entertaining, 13000 Lewin Lane’s has a dining room can seat up to 18 people. In the kitchen you’ll find high-end appliances including a Wolf gas range and Sub-Zero refrigerator ensconced in Calcatta gold marble countertops and custom oak wood cabinetry. The primary bedroom on the first floor is just as upscale. It houses a massive two-story closet, as well as an en-suite bathroom with a private garden view, Waterworks tub and marble shower.

The larger home also offers a theater, office spaces, an outdoor kitchen, two separate three-car garages and an industrial Generac generator that is capable of powering the entire home.

Though it features a similar aesthetic, 13001 Lewin Lane has its own unique offerings. Its spacious living room showcases two McLain Wiesand chandeliers and a custom book-matched black granite fireplace wall. A large fish tank separates that space and the dining area, which can seat 20 people.

The home’s primary bedroom has hardwood floors, a sitting room, Donghia wood veneer wallcovering, a walk-in closet and a hidden TV projector in the ceiling. ts primary bathroom features a large steam shower with sliding doors that open to a full outdoor shower alongside a sunken tub. Other special amenities at 13001 include three Sub-Zero wine chillers, an outdoor infinity pool, a covered lounge patio, a game room and enough garage parking for four cars.

“With exquisite appointments throughout, these homes make one feel as if they are immersed in the beauty of France,” said co-listing agent Jon Mann in a statement. “The grounds are absolutely stunning, making this property a delightful, private paradise.”

Click here for more images of the properties. 

