Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Pads top Giants

  • San Diego Padres' Taylor Rogers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    1/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Taylor Rogers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, celebrates with pitcher Taylor Rogers after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    2/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, celebrates with pitcher Taylor Rogers after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    3/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    4/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar (10) reaches base safely on his RBI-single next to San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    5/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar (10) reaches base safely on his RBI-single next to San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, middle, throws to first base after forcing San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, out at second base on a double play hit into by Thairo Estrada during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. Also pictured is second baseman Jake Cronenworth. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    6/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, middle, throws to first base after forcing San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, out at second base on a double play hit into by Thairo Estrada during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. Also pictured is second baseman Jake Cronenworth. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood, left, reacts after allowing a solo home run to San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    7/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood, left, reacts after allowing a solo home run to San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada runs home to score against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    8/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada runs home to score against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford throws out San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham at first base during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    9/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford throws out San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham at first base during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson runs home to score against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    10/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson runs home to score against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, runs home to score as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    11/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, runs home to score as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, gestures toward fans while being presented the 2021 National League Manager of the Year Award by sportswriter John Shea before a baseball game between the Giants and the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    12/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, gestures toward fans while being presented the 2021 National League Manager of the Year Award by sportswriter John Shea before a baseball game between the Giants and the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler poses for photos after being presented the 2021 National League Manager of the Year Award before his team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    13/13

    Padres Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler poses for photos after being presented the 2021 National League Manager of the Year Award before his team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Taylor Rogers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, celebrates with pitcher Taylor Rogers after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar (10) reaches base safely on his RBI-single next to San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, middle, throws to first base after forcing San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, out at second base on a double play hit into by Thairo Estrada during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. Also pictured is second baseman Jake Cronenworth. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood, left, reacts after allowing a solo home run to San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada runs home to score against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford throws out San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham at first base during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson runs home to score against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, runs home to score as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, gestures toward fans while being presented the 2021 National League Manager of the Year Award by sportswriter John Shea before a baseball game between the Giants and the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler poses for photos after being presented the 2021 National League Manager of the Year Award before his team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JANIE McCAULEY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyler Rogers
    Tyler Rogers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabe Kapler
    Gabe Kapler
    Major League Baseball manager and former player

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado's RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Monday night.

Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in — Taylor earning his third save and Tyler (0-1) taking the loss.

Jake Cronenworth's RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.

Pierce Johnson loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth on a walk to Steven Duggar, but Mauricio Dubon struck out swinging.

Nola connected in the fifth only for the Giants to tie it in the sixth on a two-out wild pitch by winner Steven Wilson (2-0).

San Diego right-hander Nick Martínez made his first major league start since 2017 for Texas after spending three of the past four years playing in Japan. He allowed one run on five hits, struck out six and walked one over five innings.

Giants starter Alex Wood struck out six over 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits in his first 2022 start.

San Francisco's Gabe Kapler received his 2021 NL Manager of the Year award during a pregame ceremony.

The Rogers twins chatted behind the cage, then later exchanged the lineup cards and posed for a photo with the umpire crew.

“Probably if you put them in the same uniform you couldn’t tell them apart," Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "I know it’s a special day for both of them being able to be on the field together. There’s twins and then there’s twins, and that is a difficult one to tell apart.”

FAMILIAR FLAPPIN’ FLAGS

Melvin, the former A’s manager who caught for the Giants after growing up in the Bay Area, compared the blustery night to his days going to games at Candlestick Park.

“It's always special when you get to come home,” Melvin said. “The rivalry between the Giants, this ballpark's fantastic, you're always going to get big crowds here. It's a really good team. You have to play your best to win here.”

HOME AGAIN

New Padres starter Sean Manaea still has his San Francisco home, where he is staying during this series since being traded from Oakland to San Diego on April 3. He hasn’t yet been to San Diego.

Manaea — who tossed seven no-hit innings in his Padres debut Friday at Arizona — is set to pitch Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

“It was tough at first, it still is," Manaea said of the move. “I've been here a week. It's still fairly new. That's how baseball goes.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Blake Snell, scratched from his start Sunday with tightness in his left upper leg, will wait until Tuesday to throw and then the Padres will determine whether he might need a stint on the 10-day injured list. “He's walking around OK,” Melvin said, not ready to guess on Snell's status. “I want to leave it open. I'm a little skeptical based on the fact that he had to be scratched yesterday, but I don't want to get ahead of myself and I want him to have some input.”

Giants: 3B Wilmer Flores is dealing with a personal matter that is keeping him out of the lineup. “He's also going through a difficult time off the field and we're respecting that,” Kapler said, noting the Giants are treating it as they would an injured player by giving Flores the time he needs. “Wilmer and I have had consistent communication and conversations about his personal circumstance over the last couple days since the season began. When we collectively believe he is prepared and strong enough emotionally to be on the field we're going to have him be on the field. And when we don't, just like a player who's dealing with something physical, it's the same thing. These things are equally challenging when they're emotional or mental as when they are physical.” ... OF LaMonte Wade Jr., on the injured list with left knee inflammation, will soon begin a running progression.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 0.00 ERA) looks to build on his season-opening outing last week at Arizona, where he had a no-hitter in progress but was pulled following the sixth inning after throwing 92 pitches.

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb makes his Giants debut after signing a $20 million, two-year contract ahead of the lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Blue Jays' success rides on rising above the pressures 'contender status' brings

    The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Lindholm scores twice, Flames beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win. Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. H

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the West

    The field isn't yet set, but it's not too early for Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie to discuss potential postseason matchups in the NHL's Western Conference.

  • NHL suspends Islanders forward Casey Cizikas for 1 game

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday. The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith's helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Two-time Cup champion Lightning facing rare bit of adversity

    Steven Stamkos notices a different feeling around the Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team accustomed to winning — not only the Stanley Cup the past two years but in the regular season at a high level — it has been a challenging few weeks. The back-to-back defending champions have lost nine of their last 15 games, with three separate three-game skids handing them the kind of adversity they have not experienced in quite some time. “It feels like every mistake right now is kind of ending up in the back

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.