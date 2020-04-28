Twin sisters aged 37 have died from coronavirus three days apart

Photo credit: Naomi Baker - Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Twin sisters Emma and Katy Davis have died from coronavirus just three days apart. Children's nurse Katy Davis died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday last week after testing positive for COVID-19 while Emma, a former surgery nurse, died at the same hospital early on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both sisters, who also lived together, suffered from the same underlying health condition, and their sister Zoe told the BBC: "They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well."

Hospital staff held a "Clap for Katy" on Thursday evening, hours before Emma's death.

In a message to staff on Friday following the news of Emma's death, chief nursing officer Gail Byrne said: "She had the same underlying health condition as Katy and had been unwell prior to her admission when she tested positive for Covid-19.

"It goes without saying just how devastating and tragic this is for the family and all who knew them.



"Emma has been described as an excellent nurse who was calm and cheerful and a good leader. She was well-liked by all and was a valuable member of the team during her time with us."

Today, a minute's silence will be held at 11am for the key workers who have died as a result of coronavirus. More than 100 NHS and care staff have died, as well as numerous transport and other key workers.

Our thoughts are with Emma and Katy's family and friends at this tragic time.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like