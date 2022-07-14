Twin peaks: Morocco advance to women's Cup of Nations semi-final and World Cup

Morocco boss Reynald Pedros fulfilled his brief on Wednesday night as his team moved into the semi-final at the Africa Cup of Nations and qualfiedi for the 2023 World Cup.

Before the Frenchman took over in November 2021, Moroccan sides had been notably absent from the latter stages at the continent's most prestigious tournament since its inception in 1991.

Participation among the global elite at the World Cup had just simply passed the country by.

But a 2-1 triumph over Botswana ended the years of underachievement and added another feather to Pedros's hat following his French league and Champions League successes with the Lyon's women's team.

His Moroccan charges side started the encounter at a packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah spectacularly.

With just three minutes gone, Morocco were awarded a free-kick on the right hand side.

Fatima Tagnaout curved the ball around the apology of a wall and Sanaa Mssoudy ran in to hook it past the Botswana goalkeeper Maitumelo Bosija.

Pandemonium reigned. But it was dampened minutes later. Botswana had their own free-kick from a similar position. And there was an identical result. Keitumetse Dithebe prodded past Khadija Er-Rmichi to level at 1-1 with less than 10 minutes played.

As the half progressed, the hosts began to display their superiority. They looked and did everything far better than their opponents.

But they had nothing to show for their airs and graces until Yasmin Mrabet scored her first international goal on the hour mark.

The 22-year-old midfielder outmanoeuvred Mokgabo Thando to head past Bosija.

Dominance

"It was always going to be difficult for Botswana after we scored the second goal," said Pedros. "I knew we would be alright as long as we kept working hard and didn't give in to wanting to score more goals."

Rosella Ayane planted a free header wide of the post 18 minutes from time and other chances were missed as the clock ticked down.

But with skipper Ghizlane Chebbak setting the tempo in midfield, theirs was ultimately a controlled and merited passage to unchartered landscapes.

"There are a lot of emotions," Pedros added. "We've reached the first goal of going to the World Cup. Now we must prepare for the semi-finals."

Botswana coach Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang was munifcicent in defeat. "A great opponent, congratulations to Morocco. My girls did well and will take some positives from the match. But in terms of tactics and technique, Morocco were much higher than us."

Morocco will play Cameroon or the defending champions Nigeria who play on Thursday night in Casablanca.