Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me at 30: David Lynch’s underrated masterwork

Oliver Macnaughton
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Lynch-Frost/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Lynch-Frost/Rex/Shutterstock

“I’ve already gone places. I kind of like to stay where I am.” The great Harry Dean Stanton tearfully recites these words to FBI agents Chet Desmond (Chris Isaak) and Sam Stanley (Kiefer Sutherland) in David Lynch’s 1992 masterwork Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. Though this scene seemingly has nothing to do with Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), it’s a perfect summation of the film’s tragic protagonist. Someone attempting to find light in a nightmarish world. Unfairly lambasted by critics during its original release, Fire Walk with Me is a terrifying, tragic look into the last days of a young woman experiencing the worst kinds of abuse.

Serving as a prequel (and a semi-sequel) to the cult TV series, the film mainly focuses on the last week of Laura Palmer’s life, the teenage homecoming queen whose murder became the focal mystery of the show. In 1990, television audiences were constantly asking who killed Laura Palmer, but in Fire Walk with Me, Lynch tried to answer the question: who was Laura Palmer?

Related: Twin Peaks at 30: the weird and wonderful show that changed television

The director became notable for his depiction of evil mustering behind an idyllic facade within American society; beneath the Norman Rockwell exterior lies a Kafkaesque nightmare. Think the white picket fences contrasted with Dennis Hopper’s sociopathic Frank Booth in Blue Velvet. Or the hopeful Hollywood dream v its unattainability in Mulholland Drive.

The series also continued this line of thinking, with the boy scout-like FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) uncovering the secrets of the charming small town of Twin Peaks. Cooper saw the world with infectious optimism, even during the darkest moments of the series.

But Twin Peaks was really about Laura Palmer, the connective tissue that brought everyone and everything together and her presence is felt throughout the entire series. There’s maybe no better example of a protagonist in Lynch’s work that embodies every theme that he has explored. Externally, a girl who personified purity and kindness. Internally, someone battling addiction, abuse and an almost prophetic knowing of her violent fate. In many ways, Fire Walk with Me is about finding the light within a cruel, bleak world. In contrast to Cooper, she sees the world with complete pessimism. When her friend Donna (Moira Kelly) asks whether she would go faster or slower while falling through space, she replies “Faster and faster. And for a long time, you wouldn’t feel anything. And then you’d burst into fire. Forever ... And the angels wouldn’t help you. Because they’ve all gone away”.

At first, Lynch tricks the audience into expecting something more like the show. A prologue focusing on agents Desmond and Stanley investigating the grisly murder of Theresa Banks feels more tonally in line with the original series, with Isaak and Sutherland boasting a great rapport that almost feels like a buddy cop spinoff. It’s when a missing FBI agent (played by a decidedly terrifying David Bowie) shows up unexpectedly, that the film becomes a Francis Bacon-like nightmare. Lynch has always been a master at creating a sense of impending doom. Bowie’s preacher-like ramblings feel apocalyptic as if hell has burst through. It’s a perfect tonal setup for the claustrophobic fear that is about to grip Laura’s world.

As the film is mostly from her perspective, the show’s fantasy elements feel more ambiguous. Killer Bob (Frank Silva) feels less like a supernatural being and more of a personification of the evil that can exist in even the most loving of people.

But the film-maker’s vision would almost be completely tattered if it were not for an extremely powerful performance by Sheryl Lee. There is no other actor who could’ve played every note of Laura’s character more perfectly. One great example of this is when she talks with her drug dealer boyfriend Bobby (Dana Ashbrook) at school. At first, she starts a fight, acting combative to Bobby’s accusations of cheating. When realising this will get her nowhere, she becomes the flirty, angelic girl seen in her prom photo. It is not just one of the great performances in a Lynch film, but one of the greatest screen performances ever, most reminiscent of Renée Jeanne Falconetti in Dreyer’s Passion of Joan of Arc. Like Falconetti, Lee has incredibly, expressive eyes that get to the heart of Laura’s pain and suffering.

Deserving of near equal mention is Ray Wise as Laura’s father Leland. Much like Lee, Wise balances the loving, sympathetic father versus the abusive control freak. A scene where Leland confronts Laura over dinner about washing her hands is one of the most upsetting, uncomfortably effective portrayals of parental maltreatment in all of cinema.

The cherry on top is Angelo Badalamenti’s hauntingly, provocative score. Mixing jazz, synth and even grungy rap, it creates a moody aura that fits perfectly into Lynch’s dreamy but hellish world. Perhaps the best use of music features the late Julee Cruise singing Questions in a World of Blue. Bathed in blue and white as Laura watches on tearfully, it feels like the only moment in the film where she feels completely understood.

As stories of abuse towards women have become more public, Fire Walk with Me feels unfortunately relevant. Dealing with themes of incest, abuse and addiction, it’s not an easy watch. But while Fire Walk with Me is certainly a tragedy, it feels like Lynch’s love letter to Laura Palmer as a character and to Sheryl Lee as an actor. The film works so well not because Laura is a victim, but because she feels like any teenager battling their internal struggles. Though the 2017 revival would expand on Laura’s fate, the last shot of her crying with happiness feels like a perfect footnote. As the Log Lady says to her, “when this kind of fire starts, it is very hard to put out”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • With her sister by her side, Brooke Henderson sets sights on victory near home

    It might not have been the return home that Brooke Henderson envisioned. But during a first round at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa where the winningest Canadian golfer ever couldn't seem to buy a putt after a hot start, the crowd's support never wavered. "It's OK, Brooke," shouted one fan after Henderson three-putted for bogey on her fifth hole. "You're the best Canada's got," shouted another as Henderson stopped and signed autographs following her round. Henderson finished with a 2-under 69 at

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Redblacks outlast Elks 25-18, post second win of season

    EDMONTON — Even playing the last-place Ottawa Redblacks couldn’t help the Edmonton Elks snap their horrendous home slump. Backup quarterback Caleb Evans scored a pair of short-yardage touchdowns as the Redblacks put together their strongest showing of the season in a 25-18 victory over the Elks on Saturday. It was only the second win of the CFL season for the Redblacks (2-8), who snapped a two-game skid. “I thought our defence did a good job getting take-aways and tackling them in space and maki

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a