Twin MDs battle entrenched racism in the medical world

·10 min read

The inseparable sisters always stood out — identical twins from Twinsburg, Ohio, whip-smart students from the side of town with unpaved streets and no sidewalks, excluded from the gifted track because they were Black.

Their friends were white and a classmate’s comment still stings: “’I don’t even think of you as Black.’ I said, ‘’Thank you.’ And I felt pride,” Brittani James recalls, shuddering.

"I believed we were special. I believed other people in our neighborhood weren’t as good as us,’’ she said.

The twins were indeed special — they won free rides to the Ivy League, earned medical degrees at prestigious universities, and have thrived in a profession where they are vastly outnumbered by virtue of their skin color.

But their mission now is to dismantle the entrenched bigotry behind that classmate’s backhanded remark.

At 33, James and her twin, Brandi Jackson, have taken on the medical establishment in pioneering work to eliminate racism in medicine.

“We’re teaching how to see it and how to undo it,” Jackson said.

James, a family medicine doctor, and Jackson, a psychiatrist, have developed anti-racist coursework used in two Chicago medical schools. They’ve co-founded the Institute for Antiracism in Medicine, where physicians can earn continuing medical education credit for taking classes on how their profession has made Black patients sicker.

There’s more. They’re seeking federal legislation to require hospitals to reveal outcomes by race, with penalties for those where Black patients consistently fare worse. They’ve helped created an online support group to help like-minded, stressed-out Black doctors heal and strategize.

They’ve even hatched a plan to create black coats for doctors. That’s not as radical as it might sound -- black coats were the tradition in the 19th century.

Their latest achievement? Helping lead a charge against the American Medical Association and the influential research journal it publishes.

The twins are riding a wave and they got there by ‘’learning to breathe underwater.’’ That’s how Jackson describes adapting to “this constant oppressive pressure" of racism.

“I remember being young and being told in school that I can’t be smart, because of where I’m from, being told your hair is ugly,’’ she said. "You learn to live with the kind of pain that comes just for being. Just for walking down the street. You can’t name it when you’re that young. It does something to your psyche.’’

It can break you, and Jackson and James have had fragile moments of self-doubt. But the pandemic year has fueled their resolve. They say the relentless toll on people of color from the coronavirus and video-documented police violence have laid bare the damage caused by structural racism.

‘’It is literally killing us,’’ James said.

___

In recent steps that critics labeled mostly symbolic, the AMA has made an effort to come to grips with its racial history. The group excluded Black doctors from its ranks for over 100 years, and even today, just 5% of all U.S. physicians are Black.

Within the past few years, the nation's largest doctors' group hired Dr. Aletha Maybank as its first chief health equity officer and declared racism a public health threat. In February, it removed a statue displayed at its Chicago headquarters of Dr. Nathan Davis, AMA’s founder, who promoted racist policies.

But later that month, a podcast hosted by the AMA’s flagship medical journal caused a stir. The tweet promoting the podcast read, ‘’No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health?’’

It was, Maybank said, “a gut punch.”

The sisters’ institute started a petition in response, demanding that the journal diversify its mostly white editorial staff and ensure that medical research relating to race and racism gets published. The effort has garnered more than 8,800 signatures so far.

AMA suspended the journal's chief editor and a deputy editor resigned.

AMA also agreed to meet last month to hear demands for change from several Black physicians, including James and New York cardiologist Dr. Raymond Givens, another leading AMA critic.

The doctors will be looking to hear how AMA plans to address their concerns at a second meeting, but James says the AMA's anti-racism plan — in the works long before the sisters' activism — makes her optimistic. In an 83-page document released Tuesday, AMA vowed to dismantle structural racism inside its own ranks and within the U.S. medical establishment with steps that include diversifying its own staff and collaborating with outside groups.

The group reached out to James and other physicians to discuss the plan — a hopeful sign, she said.

“We still have to hold their feet to the fire," she said.

Part of the problem is doctors’ deeply embedded identity as healers and “good people,’’ Jackson said. "It’s hard when you’re indoctrinated in that culture to stop and say, ‘Are we really doing good?’’’

A racial imbalance in medical leadership perpetuates the problem, James said -- those making decisions and policies don’t look like the populations they serve.

James treats patients at a clinic on Chicago’s South Side and teaches at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Jackson has taught at Rush Medical College and is the behavioral health director at a Chicago health network that treats LGBTQ and other underserved patients.

Working with students, medical residents and colleagues, they strive to highlight the harm caused by the disproven idea that there are biological differences in Black people that contribute to health disparities.

Some examples:

--The longstanding myth that Black people somehow have a higher tolerance for pain, perpetuated during slavery times, has often led to undertreatment.

--Medical school instruction on skin diseases typically shows how they appear on white skin, not Black or brown, leading to missed diagnoses.

--In psychiatry, impulsive, disruptive behavior in white children is often labeled attention deficit disorder, a diagnosis that often guarantees classroom accommodations. Identical behavior in Black kids is more often labeled conduct disorder, leading to detention rather than accommodations “unless they have a really sharp parent who advocates the hell out of it,” Jackson said.

--A commonly used algorithm for kidney function gauges it differently in Black patients, potentially leading to undertreatment of kidney disease. Rush University Medical Center is among several U.S. health systems that recently stopped using that algorithm.

The sisters’ message isn’t new, said Dr. David Ansell, a physician at Rush who has worked with their institute. But their timing is uncanny -- coming at the convergence of a deadly pandemic that has highlighted racial health inequities, a rise in white supremacism, and civil unrest over police brutality.

At such a moment, he said, the sisters can make a difference.

___

Their curiosity in science and medicine started young. James remembers taking ‘’field notes’’ while spying on people. Jackson remembers turning their mother’s blue bead case into a bug hospital.

“We emptied it and would go under rocks in search of potato bugs, worms. We gave each their own compartments ... then would examine them and took notes when they appeared sluggish.’’ Once, they sprinkled salt on a snail to dry it out when it seemed "too moist. He just curled up and died. I still feel bad about the snail,’’ Jackson said.

Their parents were hard-working and supportive, but the twins didn’t tell them when they were accepted at Cornell University, knowing the cost was prohibitive. They broke the news when they landed full scholarships.

It was during a college summer program that James for the first time saw a Black doctor. She stared. “It was like a unicorn,’’ but it planted a seed.

They separated for medical school -- Northwestern for Jackson, University of Michigan for James. Surrounded by rich white kids and professors, James struggled.

"It was this huge feeling like I don’t belong here. None of the professors look like you, what you’re learning about people like you is racist and you’re getting tested on it.’’

She left school for a year and sank into a deep depression until getting involved in volunteer community health work. Colleagues there encouraged her to go back. In low moments, James says she draws on the strength of ancestors.

"I’m not being bombed. I’m not being hosed,’’ she said. ‘’You have to keep getting up.”

Now, she and her sister serve as mentors to other medical students from nontraditional backgrounds.

Medical resident Shan Siddiqi is a Canadian Muslim whose parents are from Pakistan. He works under James’ guidance at a clinic where James says "the sickest of the sick’’ go for treatment, patients with chronic illnesses worsened by poverty, stress from living in violent neighborhoods and now COVID-19. Siddiqi said he’s impressed by her compassion, taking the time to treat them as humans and helping them overcome challenges to getting medication or specialty care.

Jordan Cisneros, a third-year medical student who Jackson has mentored at Rush Medical College, says her guidance has helped him get through a tough year. His father died from COVID-19 in January and George Floyd’s televised death last May felt personal.

“I’ve had run-ins with police. I’ve had run-ins with racism. I’ve seen things firsthand,’’ he said.

In a Zoom class last year, Jackson brought up Floyd’s death and broke down crying. "It’s very taboo to cry in medicine,’’ but Jackson made it seem OK to show emotion and vulnerability, he said.

___

The sisters are extremely close, often finishing each other’s sentences, but there are differences too.

James is married to a white physician, a guy she thought was a math nerd when they met but is now her partner in battle. She tears up when asked what she wishes for their 1 ½-year-old daughter, Lillian.

“I don’t want her to have to live in a box like I did,’’ James said. ”I want her to raise her voice so she knows it’s OK to be everything that she is, especially when the world is trying so hard to make Black and brown girls small and not heard."

Jackson is single, loves to cook in her spare time and thinks like a scientist in the kitchen, marveling at how a humble carrot can transform into something sublime with just a little butter and brown sugar.

James wears her passion on her sleeve and pours her soul into Twitter, calling out racism every time she sees it. Jackson says she has no appetite for Twitter wars and "tries to be the one who is grounding. I want to come at it with a loving, calm energy,’’ she said.

The sisters are hitting their stride in 2021; Jackson calls it the year of Black women: Michelle Obama helped pave the way, now there’s Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It moves me to tears that all of my ancestor Black women who never got to see the day ... that they were in vogue and their voice was listened to,’’ she said. ”It is Black women’s lives that survive and keep surviving."

___

Follow Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Lindsey Tanner, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • NHL announces playoff schedule, North Division series last to start

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens will open their first playoff series in 42 years May 20 at Scotiabank Arena.

  • Former Blackhawks player accuses coach of sexual assault

    An unnamed player from the 2010 Blackhawks is suing the organization, alleging that they, along with another unnamed teammate, were sexually assaulted by assistant coach Brad Aldrich.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau throws jabs at Maple Leafs fans

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a huge Montreal Canadiens fan, so it's only fitting he chirped the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Braves' Ronald Acuna leaves game early for second time in 6 days with apparent ankle injury

    Ronald Acuna Jr. hobbled down the right field line after hustling on an infield single.

  • Canadian Denis Shapovalov drops marathon against Rafael Nadal at Italian Open

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell just short of a major upset against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on Thursday.

  • MLBPA reportedly seeking $500 million from MLB over 60-game season

    The players believe MLB acted in bad faith while choosing a regular-season length in 2020.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: How the Central Division stacks up

    Both opening round series are dripping with intrigue as the Hurricanes, Predators, Lightning and Panthers square off for the Central Division crown.

  • Report: Alex Rodriguez's group reach formal $1.5B agreement for Timberwolves, Lynx

    The exclusive negotiating window expired earlier this week, but the sides have reportedly come to an agreement.

  • Alek Manoah crawls closer to Jays rotation with set of sizzling Triple-A outings

    With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.

  • Pistons extend Dwane Casey's contract with rebuild hopes in mind after brutal season

    Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.

  • Top 10 matchups on the 2021 NFL schedule

    The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.

  • Everything you need to know about starting and dominating your NHL playoff pool

    Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.

  • Hideki Matsuyama called Masters celebration 'a bit embarrassing' after massive spotlight in Japan

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Forge FC sign veteran Canadian international defender Dejan Jakovic

    HAMILTON — CPL champion Forge FC has signed veteran defender Dejan Jakovic. The 35-year-old centre back will replace fellow Canadian international David Edgar, who retired at the end of last year and is now a Forge assistant coach. Jakovic spent the last three season with Los Angeles FC but was out of contract after the 2020 campaign. He also played five seasons (2009-13) with D.C. United in Major League Soccer. Between his MLS stints, he spent three seasons (2014-16) with the Shimizu S-Pulse in Japan and the 2017 season with the New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League. He started his pro career in 2008 with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia after playing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Dejan is a proven player with vast experience at the club level and internationally representing Canada,” Forge FC director of football Costa Smyrniotis said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing in a Canadian player with his background and leadership qualities to Hamilton and into our league.” Jakovic, who grew up in Toronto, has 41 caps for Canada including three as captain. Forge is currently unable to train as a team due to pandemic-related restrictions. The club was allowed to have groups of 10 people at Tim Hortons Field at any given time, but couldn't practice as a team because it wasn't on the high-performance exempt list. Under the current stay at home order in Ontario, players aren't allowed at the stadium at all so are essentially working out at home by themselves. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Jerry West offended after not making Jeanie Buss' list of top-5 Lakers

    Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.

  • Canadian men to open Gold Cup this summer with three games in Kansas City

    Canada will open this summer's Gold Cup in Kansas City with games against Martinique, a qualifier and the United States.CONCACAF announced Thursday the schedule for its championship tournament, which features a new preliminary stage. The 16th edition of the Gold Cup will be played in 11 stadiums across eight cities from July 2 to Aug. 1.The Canadian men, ranked 70th in the world, will open Group B play July 11 against Martinique, which is unranked because it is not a member of FIFA, before facing a team from the preliminary qualifying competition on July 15 and the 20th-ranked Americans on July 18. All three games are at Children's Mercy Park.Should Canada move on, it will face one of No. 45 Jamaica, No. 50 Costa Rica, No. 136 Suriname and a qualifier.The Group B winner advances to face the Group C runner-up in the quarterfinals while the Group B runner-up meets the Group C winner.It will be a busy summer for the Canadian men, who already face World Cup qualifying matches June 5 and 8 against No. 205 Aruba and Suriname, respectively, and a potential second-round playoff series June 12-15.The Gold Cup's preliminary round, scheduled for July 2-6 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., features 12 teams that qualified through the CONCACAF Nations League. Three will advance to complete the 16-team group stage, which includes World Cup host Qatar as an invitational side.The group stage runs July 10-20 with the knockout stage going July 24 to Aug. 1.The confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will play host to quarterfinal doubleheaders on July 24 and 25.The semifinals will be played July 29 in NRG Stadium in Houston and the new Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The final set for Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.Mexico, the top-ranked team in CONCACAF at No. 11, is defending champion.---Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterThis report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Braves' Ronald Acuña jams left ankle, avoids serious injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will avoid the injured list after leaving Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a left ankle injury. X-rays on Acuña's ankle were negative. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña is day to day. Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh. “Those are scary moments for players, especially when they’ve got the torque and force he's running with," Snitker said. Acuña was initially ruled safe by first base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuña hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuña was able to walk back to the dugout. Acuña was the second Braves outfielder to leave the game. Cristian Pache will be placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness. Pache also was hurt trying to run out a grounder in the second inning. Snitker said Ender Inciarte, who has been out since April 17 with a left hamstring strain, will come off the IL. “We can bring him off the rehab assignment and let him play,” Snitker said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bell, Schwarber homer as Corbin pitches Nats past Phils 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Thursday to end a four-game slide. Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1. Corbin (2-3) allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine. Since allowing 15 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings over his first two starts, Corbin is 2-1 with 3.00 ERA over five outings and has reduced his season ERA from 21.32 to 6.19. The Phillies put multiple players on base just once after the first inning, when they opened the eighth with a double and a walk. Jean Segura flew out against Tanner Rainey before Daniel Hudson entered. The reliever struck out Bryce Harper to the delight of Washington fans who booed the former National and 2015 NL MVP throughout the series. Rhys Hoskins then grounded out to end the threat. Harper, who signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with Philadelphia in 2019 after playing his first seven seasons with the Nationals, went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts. The Nationals scored a combined four runs in the first two games of the series, then matched the total in the first inning against Zach Eflin (2-2). Schwarber ripped a two-run blast into the left seats, and after Starlin Castro walked, struggling first baseman Josh Bell drilled Eflin's pitch three rows deep into the second deck in right field. Washington didn’t get another runner past first until the sixth, when Castro delivered an RBI double. Eflin allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings while striking out nine. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his eight starts this season. Castro extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Philadelphia scored its only run on Andrew McCutchen’s steal of home in the first. Corbin attempted to pick off Harper, but McCutchen broke for the plate and beat Bell’s high throw. TRAINER’S ROOM Phillies: Philadelphia placed C J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-related injured list and recalled C Rafael Marchán from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. … SS Didi Gregorius, who left Wednesday’s game with right elbow stiffness, was out of the lineup. Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder inflammation) will not be activated from the injured list until he throws another simulated game or makes a minor league rehab appearance. Strasburg was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday. UP NEXT Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.18 ERA), who is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his last two starts, gets the ball as Philadelphia begins a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. Nationals: Washington begins a three-game series at Arizona. RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33) is 7-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 career starts against the Diamondbacks. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Stevens, The Associated Press