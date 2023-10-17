Twin Grandmas Have Worn Matching Outfits Every Day for Decades: ‘We Love to Wear the Same Clothes’

Anne McQueen and Susan Briggs, both 84, say they are used to the attention

For two Utah sisters, every day is an opportunity to twin!

Anne McQueen and Susan Briggs, both 84, have been dressing up in matching outfits — or coordinating colors — since they were kids, according to SWNS.

"We love to wear the same clothes,” the twins said. “We are always in the same clothes or if not the same clothes, the same color.”

They added, "We have all the same taste in fashion so whenever one of us buys something we buy it for the other twin also."

For years, the retired teachers — who each have four children and live 10 minutes away from one another in Salt Lake City — have been the center of attention in their community.

"When people see us together there is always a lot of staring,” they said. "People always stop and stare at us and just smile and want to talk to us because we are little matching old lady twins.”

They added, "We just laugh, smile and wave back."

Now, the power of TikTok is bringing their story to another audience.

Their grandson-in-law, Michael Metcalfe, frequently documents the twins’ original outfits of the day on the popular video platform, with some videos garnering more than 17 million views, per SWNS.

In one recent post, Anne and Susan wore matching light-blue embroidered dresses and held pumpkins, while they wished viewers a happy Halloween.

“Come celebrate with us,” they intoned in slightly creepy voices.

In another post, the sisters donned matching jean jackets, white tees, and jeans — along with their trademark black sneakers — and visited a local television talk show.

“Helping these two live their dreams,” Metcalfe wrote in the post.

And the sisters are appreciative of their grandson-in-law’s know-how.

“We are too old to know how to work social media. But it sure has been fun,” they told SWNS. "We haven’t really interacted with anyone online because we don’t know how to do TikTok. We just let our cute grandson-in-law do the interacting for us."



