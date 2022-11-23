Twin explosions at Jerusalem bus stops kill one and injure 15

Israeli security forces stand at site of explosion at a bus stop near entrance to Jerusalem

At least one person was killed and around 15 others were injured by twin explosions at bus stations in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, in what appeared to be a coordinated bomb attack.

Israeli police said that explosive devices had been placed in bags near the two bus shelters, in Givat Shaul and Ramot, and that a search of the city was underway for more explosives.

Video footage of the scene of the first explosion in Givat Shaul showed debris on the roads near the bus stop, which was packed with commuters at around 7am local time.

At least eleven people were wounded at the Givat Shaul bus stop, including one person who died shortly after being taken to hospital. Three people suffered minor injuries from shrapnel from the explosion in Ramot.

Scenes of the bombing evoked bitter memories of the Second Intifada, the major Palestinian uprising of 2000-2005 which involved a spate of suicide bomb attacks on Israeli civilians.

It is the first bomb attack on Israeli civilians in Jerusalem since 2016, when explosives placed by the Hamas militant group detonated on a bus, wounding more than 20 people. Two people were also killed in 2011 when a bomb placed in a backpack exploded outside the Jerusalem International Convention Centre.



Tensions are currently high in Israel and in the West Bank amid a massive military operation by Israeli forces against Palestinian fighters in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.



Last week, in the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the West Bank, a Palestinian stabbing and car-ramming attack killed three Israeli fathers.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bus stop attacks as of Wednesday morning, though a police chief said it likely involved at least two people who planted bombs.



"This is a framework of attack that we haven’t seen for many years,” Kobi Shabtai, Israel's police commissioner, said during a visit to the scene.

Neil Wigan, the British ambassador to Israel, said: "I am shocked by the terrorist attacks this morning near Jerusalem, that killed one person and injured many others. Our deepest sympathies to those affected and their families and friends. The UK stands with Israel against terrorism."