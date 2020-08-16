Twillingate wins Hockeyville competition, arena receives $250k

After a record number of nominations from hockey communities across the country, Twillingate was crowned Kraft Hockeyville 2020.

The town will receive $250,000 for upgrades to the George Hawkins Memorial Arena and now has an opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game and receive $10,000 worth of equipment.

The current arena needs a number of repairs including fixing an ice chiller and repairing the leaking roof. The arena's Zamboni ice cleaner dates back to the 1980's and the canteen and dressing rooms also need some attention.

George Hawkins Memorial Arena originally was an aircraft hangar in Gander. The structure was disassembled and moved to Twillingate in 1967 for a new life.

Kraft Hockeyville used an online voting model to determine the final winner, online voters were allowed to vote as much as they liked.

Some members of the community stayed up for hours to continually vote.

Twillingate was competing against Tyne Valley, P.E.I., Pense, Sask., and Saint-Félicien, Que.

"Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Twillingate showed an undying passion for hockey and overwhelming community support. We look forward to celebrating with them," said Matt Bruce, senior brand manager for Kraft Heinz Canada.

