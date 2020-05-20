The four “Twilight” films earned over $3.3 billion dollars at the global box office and turned stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart into household names. While the vampire film franchise didn’t net any of its stars any acting accolades, many have found critical success with other roles.

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)

Pattinson has worked primarily in indie films, earning praise for his roles in “Good Time” (2018) and “The Lighthouse” (2019). His next two projects are far more high profile; Pattinson is starring in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” this summer and will play the Caped Crusader in 2021’s “The Batman.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan)

Stewart has played everything from a warrior princess (“Snow White and the Huntsman”) to a super spy (“Charlie’s Angels). She won the Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Clouds of Sils Maria” in 2015, and her recent turn as Jean Seberg in “Seberg” has been lauded (read our review here).

Dakota Fanning (Jane Volturi)

An accomplished former child actor — Fanning was the youngest acting nominee in SAG Awards history for 2001’s “I Am Sam. After “Twilight,” Fanning has had a slew of on-screen projects, including the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series “The Alienist.” She’ll next star opposite her sister Elle Fanning in “The Nightengale.”

Rami Malek (Benjamin)

Malek had a small role in “Breaking Dawn: Part 2” as a member of the Egyptian vampire coven. He’d go on to win an Emmy for his role as a computer hacker in “Mr. Robot” and an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” — making him arguably the most successful “Twilight” alumnus.

Read original story ‘Twilight’ Stars Who Found Critical Success After Blockbuster Vampire Film Franchise (Photos) At TheWrap