Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’

Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now.

In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.

"He's a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that," Lautner told E! "Because it's Jacob Black. He's a lovable guy."

Throughout the franchise, Bella was often torn between the werewolf and vampire (remember all the Team Edward and Jacob merch?!) but ultimately married the man with the sparkly skin and silver Volvo. This is where things get particularly…controversial.

After Bella gives birth to the creepiest CGI baby/toddler ever rendered in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2, Jacob imprints upon the half-vampire child. While Jacob (and Twilight author Stephenie Meyer) insists his feelings for Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy) will remain completely platonic until later in her life, Bella (and most of the fandom) find their relationship to be unsettling at best.

“Everybody likes to tease me about it,” Lautner told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. “Everyone thinks it’s so funny, and I laugh along with them, but it’s important for me to keep in my mind that it’s as simple as a lifelong bond. It’s not nearly as creepy as everybody likes to joke."



So, how are the pair doing ten years later? Taylor Lautner says he thinks the werewolf is living "happy ever after with Renesmee because that's where I left off," adding, "he's a pretty loyal dude."

You know what? Maybe we don't need to revisit Forks, Washington anytime soon…

Originally Appeared on Glamour