Twilight star Anna Kendrick compares filming movie to a "hostage situation"

Anna Kendrick doesn't exactly look back on the Twilight movies with fondness it turns out, with the actress recently comparing her role in the series to a "trauma event".

You'd be forgiven for forgetting, but Anna starred in all four Twilight movies as Jessica Stanley, a friend of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan. Now, as well as revealing the real reason she attended the audition, Anna has shared her experience of filming.

And, uh, it doesn't sound great.

While looking back on her big-screen career, Anna told Vanity Fair that she originally considered her audition for Twilight a "blow-off". "I just thought I'll do as well as I can so that the casting director thinks of me for other stuff," she admitted.

After the "shock" of bagging the role of Jessica, the Pitch Perfect actress then had to get through shooting the first film in Portland, Oregon. "I just remember being so cold and miserable," she said.

"I remember my converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'Y'know, this is a really great group of people, and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I wanna murder everyone'," she added.

Clearly still processing her Twilight ordeal, Anna then compared the shoot to a "hostage situation". "Although it was also kind of bonding," she joked.

"There was something about it that was like when you go through some trauma event...like a hostage situation, and you're bonded for life."

Let's hope Stephenie Meyer's latest Twilight title isn't up for an adaptation – for the cast's sake, at least.

