'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, found dead with his girlfriend

Gregory Tyree Boyce (Credit: Michael Bezjian/WireImage)

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who appeared in vampire hit Twilight, has died aged 30.

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, were both found dead at their home in Las Vegas on 13 May, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A spokesperson for the family told TMZ: “We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death.”

Boyce in Twilight (Credit: Lionsgate)

In a post to Facebook, his mother Lisa Wayne said: “I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain. I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me.”

Boyce played the role of Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie in 2008, a student Forks High School with Kristen Stewart's Bella.

When he almost hits Bella in his car, it's Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen who steps in, stopping the vehicle with just his hand.

Boyce also had a small role in the 2018 movie Apocalypse, directed by Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson.

The actor turned 30 in December, and posted to his Instagram page on the occasion: “At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive.”

He is survived by his daughter Alaya, 10, and Adepoju by a baby son Egypt.