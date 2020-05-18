‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Dies at 30

Click here to read the full article.

Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first “Twilight” film, died on May 13, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety. He was 30.

Boyce and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, were both found dead in their Las Vegas condo, E! reported. The cause of death for either individual has not yet been disclosed.

In 2008’s “Twilight,” Boyce played the role of Crowley, a student at Forks High School who nearly hits Bella (Kristen Stewart) with his car. When Edward (Robert Pattinson) is able to stop the car with his hand, Bella’s suspicion that Edward is a vampire solidifies.

Boyce also had the role of Cowboy in a video short titled “Apocalypse” in 2018. However, according to a Facebook post made by Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, Boyce had recently set his sights on starting a restaurant.

“He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc,” Wayne wrote. “He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Boyce had just turned 30 in December. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive.”

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju by her baby son, Egypt, according to her family’s GoFundMe page.

