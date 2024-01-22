Twickenham Stadium vandalised with ‘Free Gaza’ messages in protest against RFU

The call for a ‘Free Gaza’ was daubed on the outside of Twickenham Stadium - Getty Images/ Martin Pope

Twickenham Stadium was vandalised with red paint and “Free Gaza” messages in a pro-Palestine protest against a military arms exhibition at the rugby venue.

Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the “blood red” graffiti in opposition to the ‘International Armoured Vehicles’ event led by resources firm Defence IQ.

Later on Monday, around 300 protesters gathered outside the stadium shouting “RFU is covered in Palestinian blood” as the three-day corporate event began.

The Met Police confirmed it was investigating after being called to reports of paint being sprayed outside the stadium at 1.20am. Several walls were vandalised, including around turnstiles and the connected Virgin Active gym. Palestine Action said it had taken issue with the event, billed as “the world’s premier international meeting ground for all elements of the armoured community”.

The Virgin Active gym connected to Twickenham is covered in red paint - Martin Pope/Getty Images

Israel’s largest weapons company, Elbit Systems Ltd, along with representatives of its British subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK, and the Israeli state-owned arms manufacturer Rafael are among attendees, the group said.

Attendees at the conference were later booed amid hostile scenes from a mob of protesters outside the stadium. One visitor, dressed in military regalia with the flag of Sweden stitched onto his clothing, was harangued and chased by a small group as he tried to leave the building.

One protester, dressed head to toe in black tactical gear with a face mask and a jerry-rigged megaphone harness on his back, clashed with a police officer while trying to accost the official.

Every year the stadium hosts a conference for various arms companies. Richmond Palestine Solidarity Campaign had also backed protests in recent weeks. Anti-war placards outside the stadium included “Red Card to the Bloody Arms Trade”, which was held aloft by Lynne Walsh, 64, whose father, Derrick Walsh, had played for Wales’ national team and later served as a referee.

She said: “My father played for Cardiff in 1953. He would be appalled at this, it is nothing to do with sport but everything to do with greed. It is completely venal that these warmongers are here.”

Story continues

Other signs were seen including “Drop goals not bombs”, “Tanks out of Twickenham” and “Our taxes support deadly arms deals”. Rugby balls covered in white “bloodied” sheets were also laid out in a pile by a young girl and two women near the entrance of the stadium before being passed around by the protesters.

Rugby balls are covered in white “bloodied” sheets - Jeff Gilbert

Protesters gather outside Twickenham Stadium - Getty Images/Henry Nicholls

'Drop goals not bombs', says one of the banners - Henry Nicholls/AFP

Protestors chant slogans, hold placards and wave Palestinian flags - Henry Nicholls/AFP

Huge crowds demonstrate outside Twickenham - Henry Nicholls/AFP

Defending its paint stunt, Palestine Action said: “During the current onslaught on Gaza, which has thus far martyred over 25,000 Palestinians, Elbit Systems’ CEO described the company as playing a crucial role in the genocide, which received gratitude for this by the Israeli military....Palestine Action has, for over three years, worked to prevent manufacture at these premises and to disrupt Elbit’s appearances and marketing wherever possible – including at high-security weapons fairs such as this. Twickenham has, therefore, been covered in a blood-red reminder of the Palestinian bloodshed for which their guests of honour are responsible.”

Scotland Yard said in a statement that officers were called “to reports of paint being sprayed on Twickenham Stadium”. “It was reported that four people were seen running away from the scene,” the force added. “There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”

An RFU spokeswoman said: “The Metropolitan Police are investigating after red paint was sprayed on the side of Twickenham Stadium overnight. Enquiries are ongoing.”