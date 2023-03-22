TWICE's Chaeyoung 'Deeply' Apologizes for Wearing Shirt with 'Tilted Swastika'

"I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore," the K-pop musician said in an Instagram post on Tuesday

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

TWICE's Chaeyoung is apologizing to her fans.

On Tuesday, the K-pop artist, 23, spoke out on Instagram after sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that contained a swastika.

Related:TWICE Release Second English Single 'Moonlight Sunrise,' and It Has a Special Hidden Significance for Fans

"Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore," explained Chaeyoung.

In the since-deleted photo captured by The Escapist, Chaeyoung is sitting in a restaurant booth modeling a pair of sunglasses as she wears a white long-sleeve polka-dotted blouse underneath a white t-shirt with a figure of punk rock icon Sid Vicious and the swastika symbol.

Related:The Next Queens of K-Pop: TWICE Drops 'Addictive' English-Language Single 'The Feels'

"I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern," added Chaeyoung while addressing the photo. "I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologize again."

The Anti-Defamation League stated on its website, "The murderous legacy of the Nazi regime, especially the Holocaust, permanently converted the swastika into a symbol of hate, anti-Semitism and infamy."

They said that since 1945, "the swastika has served as the most significant and notorious of hate symbols, anti-Semitism and white supremacy for most of the world outside of Asia."

RELATED VIDEO: Law Roach Responds to 'Hurtful' Priyanka Chopra Sample Size Comments: I 'Never Had That Conversation with Her'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many of Chaeyoung's 8.6 million followers responded to Chaeyoung's apology by leaving comments on the post, including, "Don't worry we believe you 💜" and "I forgive you 💗."

Story continues

Her post also comes after the pop star was seen performing alongside her fellow group members on the South Korean music television program Show! Music Core while wearing a black t-shirt that appeared to contain QAnon imagery.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.