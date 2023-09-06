When are TWICE on stage at London’s O2 this week?

(Getty Images)

K-Pop fans in London will be undoubtedly counting down the minutes until the iconic group, TWICE, heads to the O2 Arena tomorrow.

The immensely popular nine-member girl band, who kicked off their ‘5th World Tour Ready To Be’ in Seoul, is on the European leg of their world domination. And now, they’re on their way to London.

Expect epic dance routines, dazzling performances, LED displays, and some classic TWICE tunes across their two-day appearance at the O2 area. Fans will even reportedly get a chance to hear the band members perform solos throughout an epic night of singalong hits.

So what can TWICE fans expect from the highly-anticipated show? Here’s everything you need to know about TWICE’s O2 performance such as setlist and arena opening times.

What time do the doors open for TWICE at O2?

TWICE will be headlining their London show at the O2 arena this Thursday 7, and Friday 8 September, 2023.

Doors open at 6pm, but the group isn’t expected to take to the stage until after 7:30pm.

Who is supporting TWICE at the O2?

TWICE doesn’t have a supporting act for this weekend’s show. Instead, fans can enjoy the group’s multi-hour performance at the arena instead.

Where can I buy tickets for TWICE at the O2?

TWICE had to add a second date to their London leg due to high demand.

While there are some tickets still left for the show, fans should act quickly if they want to secure a spot at this weekend’s concerts. The remaining tickets are going for upwards of £170.

What might TWICE’s setlist be?

TWICE has kept tight-lipped about their upcoming UK performance setlist. However, the group has also been on the road for several months so we have a good idea of what you might expect.

At their other gigs, TWICE have often squeezed an impressive 30 tracks into their shows. At one of their latest shows in Singapore, the setlist was the following: