Twice is nice: South Carolina dips into Florida for second 2023 four-star linebacker

South Carolina added its own fireworks to local Fourth of July celebrations on Monday afternoon.

USC secured a commitment from four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson over a top four that also included Maryland, Kentucky and Michigan. The Florida native is rated the No. 379 player and No. 33 linebacker in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Robinson is the latest Sunshine State product to commit to the Gamecocks. South Carolina nabbed a commitment from fellow four-star linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard last week, while Florida products four-star athlete Kelton Henderson, tight end Connor Cox and safety Cameron Upshaw had previously announced their pledges.

South Carolina now has 13 commitments in its 2023 class that ranked No. 33 nationally and No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference ahead of Robinson’s commitment.