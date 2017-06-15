Twice is nice: Rizzo hits another leadoff homer for Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) runs past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Anthony Rizzo has taken quite a liking to the leadoff spot.

One night after hitting a leadoff homer in his first career start atop the batting order, the Chicago Cubs' 240-pound first baseman has done it again. Rizzo drove Matt Harvey's first pitch over the left-center fence at Citi Field for his 15th home run of the season Wednesday, prompting excited high-fives from giddy teammates in the dugout.

Chicago rookie Ian Happ followed with his seventh homer for a 2-0 lead over the New York Mets.

The previous night, Rizzo launched Zack Wheeler's second pitch a projected 462 feet to center, sparking a 14-3 rout of the Mets. Happ hit a grand slam off Wheeler in the second inning.

Looking to energize his slumping team, manager Joe Maddon batted Rizzo first on Tuesday - making the All-Star slugger the seventh Chicago player to hit at the top of the lineup this year. The defending World Series champions entered Tuesday with a .306 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot, which ranked 24th in the majors.

